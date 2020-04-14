Photo Credit: Jason Meyers

Chase Rice has not been spending his COVID-19 lockdown idly. In fact, the country singer has been using his time wisely, celebrating life, music and all that he holds dear in the place where his heart is: his home, a farm on the outskirts of Nashville. Here, the 34-year-old performer shares an inside look at his favorite spots in the house, and what he’s been doing in each during the quarantine—including performing in his bar, journaling on the front porch, unleashing his inner Robin Hood in his living room practice area and appreciating all that he has from his back patio fire pit. Along the way, Rice lets us see a few of his treasured items, including the aforementioned journals, Willie Nelson memorabilia, which reminds him of the first tour he ever went on, and a bible.

In addition to this inside glimpse into his daily life, Rice also performs his Top 25-and-climbing hit “Lonely If You Are”—which, incidentally, he just performed on “Good Morning America” not five minutes ago, where he also announced the release of his highly anticipated follow-up to his surprise album, “The Album Part I” that came out in January; the four-song “The Album Part II” will arrive on May 15, 2020. Fans who are waiting with bated breath for a full album may have to wait just a tiny bit longer. Until then… take it away, Chase!

