Though Mother’s Day will undoubtedly look a little bit different this year, that doesn’t mean it’s canceled. In fact, in the midst of all this chaos and crisis, if there’s one thing that is certain, it’s that there’s nothing like a mother’s love. Celebrate the haute mama in your life for Mother’s Day (or any day) with a special something to remind her how much you care—so, here is a hand-picked, curated luxury Mother’s Day gift guide for mom.

LOUIS VUITTON LV ESCALE ONTHEGO GM IN PASTEL & ROUGE, $2720 EACH

Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON Photo Credit: LOUIS VUITTON

111SKIN SUB-ZERO DE-PUFFING ENERGY FACIAL MASK, $32 Photo Credit: 111SKIN

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI COTTON NET CUSHION, $290 EACH

Photo Credit: BRUNELLO CUCINCELLI

2012 BOLLINGER LA GRAND ANNEE BRUT FROM WINE ACCESS, $130

Photo Credit: WINE ACCESS

CHANEL MÉTIERS D’ART 2020 COLLECTION BELT, $2300

Photo Credit: CHANEL

TIFFANY & CO. WHEAT LEAF BALUSTER VASE IN CRYSTAL GLASS, $175

Photo Credit: TIFFANY & CO.

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE NO KA’OI YOGA MAT IN LEOPARD PRINT, $415

Photo Credit: SAINT LAURENT

DIOR ULTRA-MATTE LADY DIOR BAGS, $4700 EACH

Photo Credit: DIOR Photo Credit: DIOR

MESSIKA PARIS LUCKY MOVE COLLECTION NECKLACE, $4920

Photo Credit: MESSIKA PARIS

MAYORS 18K WHITE GOLD DIAMOND BRACELET, $12,500

Photo Credit: MAYORS

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN PANSY SANDAL IN LOUBI/BLACK + SILVER/BLACK, $895

Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

DR. BARBARA STURM DROPS DISCOVERY SET, $145

Photo Credit: DR. BARBARA STURM

LORO PIANA ‘MAKHZEN’ STOLE IN CASHMERE + SILK, $1100

Photo Credit: LORO PIANA

ROUGE DIOR MOTHER’S DAY LIMITED EDITION LIPSTICK IN RAYONNANTE, $38

Photo Credit: DIOR

FENDI OPEN WEAVE MINI PEEKABOO HANDBAG IN PINK + BROWN, $4800 EACH

Photo Credit: FENDI

Photo Credit: FENDI

GUCCI FEDORA + TOTE, $690 + $2490

Photo Credit: GUCCI Photo Credit: GUCCI

UGG FUZZETTE SLIPPER IN MARGARITA, $90

Photo Credit: UGG