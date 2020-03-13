Photo Credit: World Red Eye

For its 12th edition, the Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon—presented by French Jewelry House Messika Paris—brought out the most fashionable women (and men) of Miami. Over 300 guests made their way to the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens to be hosted by co-chairs Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Swanee DiMare and Christy Martin, in an effort to raise much-needed funds toward the preservation of the gorgeous and iconic Miami landmark.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The luncheon also housed a Messika Paris pop-up store, showcasing some of the House’s latest and signature collections, much to the delight of the guests who tried on several of the pieces. Several of the pieces will also be available for purchase at the House’s newest boutique, which happens to be in the Aventura Mall in Miami. Messika’s Beatrice De Quervain addressed the crowd, thanking them for the warm welcome; she also generously donated some jewelry pieces on behalf of the House, for the highly anticipated raffle.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The 56 square foot space for the new Messika Paris boutique was designed by Head of the Creative Studio Sophie Reulet, bringing to life Valérie Messika’s vision. A palette of black and grey is prominently featured, as are some more soft, feminine colors, true to the Messika foundation. A family business, Messika uses the finest of stones to create classic and statement-making pieces, worn by some of the most prominent celebrity figures in the world, like Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Selena Gomez and of course, Gigi Hadid.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The new Miami Messika Boutique is located at Aventura Mall—19501 Biscayne Blvd. Click here to visit the House’s website or for more information.