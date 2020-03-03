louis vuitton ss20 savoir faire
Virginie Viard Focuses On Classic Black & White House Code For CHANEL FW2020 Show At Grand Palais Paris

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL

For her CHANEL Fall/Winter 2020-2021 ready-to-wear show at the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week, Virginie Viard channeled one of the signature house codes in the collection: black-and-white. “A very simple, very pure momentum,” Viard began, in a statement. “Romanticism, but without any flourishes. Emotions, but without any frills. Movement, air…For the runway show, no frame. I don’t like framing.”

CHANEL FW2020Photo Credit: CHANELCHANEL FW2020Photo Credit: CHANEL CHANEL FW2020Photo Credit: CHANEL

Few dresses made their way down the runway, though casaques (jockey silks) did, as did “Jodhpurs that open over seven-league boots, a nod to those belonging to Karl [Lagerfeld]. For the first time, there are press studs on the suits for a more lively gesture,” Viard continued. In addition to the iconic black-and-white, touches of pale green and pink made subtle appearances.

CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL Virginie Viard CHANEL FW 2020Photo Credit: CHANEL

Walking the runway were supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, among others. For more, visit the House’s website.

