Global Fashion Icon Violet Chachki Reveals “A Lot More Me” & Her Fashion Inspirations

Life is all about having fun – and working it.

Just ask international drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki who will be taking her one-woman show, A Lot More Me, across the country this spring. Following a sold-out tour across Europe, the stylish entertainer’s performance will feature everything from drag and fashion to burlesque and circus stunts. (She will be traveling on tour to LA, San Francisco and New York this spring). “This show is the culmination of so many years of hard work and growth,” says Chachki said of the performance. “I’m proud to confidently say that this is the most production value a touring solo drag artist has ever had! It combines all things Violet: drag, burlesque, fashion, circus performance and a healthy sprinkle of self-empowerment.”

Since winning Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chachki was named the “Queen of Couture” by Vogue, has walked in multiple runway shows for luxury brands like Moschino, and starred in campaigns for Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Huda Beauty and Pat McGrath.

We caught up recently with the burlesque performer, singer, and global style icon to chat about winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7, her upcoming North American tour and her fashion inspirations.

Photo Credit: Franz Szony

Tell us about your one-woman show “A Lot More Me” kicking off the North American tour in April.

This show has been a long time in the making and a dream of mine for a while. I’m applying all the stage experience I’ve had over the last five years touring with the largest drag and burlesque shows in the world. “A Lot More Me” combines all of my favorite things – drag, burlesque, fashion, and circus. For me, this show is about stepping up and owning my creativity in a way that empowers me to showcase drag as the elegant and exciting art form I see it as. The show is 100 percent my vision of what drag should be, from the costumes, to the music, to the choreography, and lighting. I’m using this show as an exercise on believing in yourself and trusting your vision, in hopes of inspiring the same in the people that come to see it.

How did it feel the moment you won RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7?

Exciting. It felt like I could finally start living the life I always wanted – like all of my hard work and self-reassurance up to that point was validated.

At what age did you first know you had an eye for fashion?

I had always watched HGTV with my mom when I was very young, we would cuddle and watch interior design shows. I think those TV shows are what made me start thinking about aesthetics in a critical way. I think I could always tell when a person or an item was different or expensive or well designed and that was always exciting to me to see.

Who inspired you in terms of fashion in your early years?

I’ve always been inspired by Thierry Mugler and John Galliano.

Photo Credit: Ryan Croxton

When would you say was your breakthrough moment?

I don’t think I’ve had it yet! I’m just getting started!

How does it feel now to often be referred to as a high fashion drag queen idol?

It feels correct! [laughs] I’ve always put a lot of stock in aesthetics and visuals. I truly believe a picture is worth a thousand words and that fashion and glamour have the power to transport and transform someone. I put a lot of time, effort, and money into my visuals so it’s always nice to hear that someone understands that and appreciates it!

What are you seeing in fashion trends for spring and summer this year?

I’ve seen lot of latex on the runway and lots of gender bending as well. Two things I love!

How do you promote body positivity to the younger generation?

For me, drag is about two things – confidence and glamour. Drag is about using artiface and illusion to tap into the self-confidence we all have. And glamour is about taking what you have naturally and showcasing in a way that makes you feel good. It’s truly a practice in faking it until you make it.