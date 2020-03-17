Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com

It’s the end of an era. Tom Brady broke hearts all over New England and beyond this morning when he announced over social media that he’d be bidding farewell to the New England Patriots, his team for the past 20 seasons.

He wrote: “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Photo Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

As the team’s quarterback, Brady brought the Patriots an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles—the most by any one player in league history, the most recent of which was in 2019, and being one of only five NFL players to spend 20 years with one team.

Brady, who will turn 43 in August, will become a free agent on Wednesday and there’s no way he’s stopping quite yet; he has said that he’ll play into his mid-40s, and possibly, even later. The sky is the limit for him, though his strong choices appear to include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders or home to his native California with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The latter two are looking like the strongest options, especially given that, just a week ago, he launched his 199 Productions. He took to his social media to share the news, writing, “When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project “Unseen Football.” I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

