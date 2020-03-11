Photo Credit: Shore Fire MediaLife is unpredictable. There are so many twists and turns that you seem to never be prepared enough for. Throughout my life, growing up online has come with a lot of wild experiences. I’ve traveled to places I thought I’d only see on TV, met people I used to idolize as a kid, and worked with brands I use every day. For me, all of this seemed to come into my life by chance. I never imagined myself on a billboard in Hollywood or living in my very own apartment at 18, but these things came to be, because I took risks to find who I am.

How can going outside your comfort zone be a good thing if it’s so unfamiliar and uncomfortable? Well, if you ask me, that’s exactly why… because it’s uncomfortable. To grow as human beings, we need to force new experiences to take place in our life. It’s important to explore different hobbies and say “yes!” when someone invites you to do something you may not have ever done on your own.

Photo Credit: Shore Fire Media

Last December, I said “yes” to filming another season of the show “Endless” on Snapchat. We’ve been filming the series ever since I first moved to California in 2018. The first two seasons took place in California, where I was most comfortable. We filmed in my apartment, at my favorite restaurants and with my best friends, so this felt natural and easy. Now, filming the third season took place all the way across the country in New York. If you’ve ever been to New York City, you know how busy, loud, cold and harsh it can be. The buildings are higher and so is the level of stress (at least, that’s how it is for someone who’s a bit of a small-town girl, like me). I actually got to work with “Cosmopolitan” while I was there, which felt quite intimidating. When I was talked to about the concept of this season, I was a little hesitant to dive in head first. It was a brand new city with brand new people and experiences I was set to encounter… Was I ready for such a change? Could I take on the big role of being the girl with confidence even though I was seriously struggling with acne? Well, I spent the time I could thinking about all of this and talking to everyone close to me. After much contemplation, I decided I would say yes to this brand new journey. I would do everything I could to clear my skin, and in the meantime, cover up the acne best I could with makeup. I decided to change my attitude from “this is a scary change” to “change is exciting and will help me grow as a person.”

My mom was supportive enough to make the change with me, and we went to New York! As soon as I got to our new place in the big city, I actually felt good. I felt like it was the first page to a new chapter in my life. Whatever was about to be thrown at me, I would take on with the main focus being to stay true to my authenticity. This was a brand new season, I’ve grown since the last and I can show the world who Summer is today! Of course, I took into account that I wasn’t going to be able to control every little aspect of what was ahead of me, but I could do my best to ride the wave.

Photo Credit: Shore Fire Media

Throughout the three weeks of filming, there were some ups and some downs, but I finished this big hump content with my performance. I knew that I put my heart into my work and was able to explore a new place at the same time. I made new connections and learned things about myself in a way I didn’t know possible.

Had I refused the offer of “Endless” season three, I wouldn’t have gained the experience of working with such a big company as “Cosmopolitan.” I wouldn’t have been able to get the closure I needed on my last romantic relationship. I wouldn’t have interviewed a managing editor at MTV News on camera. And, I wouldn’t have learned how to properly conceal my acne from all those days having to be camera ready!

When life hits you with a new experience, let it hit you! It’s important to give things like this thought, so you can go into your next chapter with the best intentions. Good luck out there! You got this.

-Summer Mckeen @Sums