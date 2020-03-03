Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

“Collisions of time.” Bringing to life the past so beautifully was Nicolas Ghesquière for his Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week, today at the Louvre. Set against a live choir of 200 characters, who were costumed in outfits from the 15th to the 20th century, the runway brought seemingly juxtaposing pieces together, throwing the rules out the window and embracing the freedom that fashion offers. The historic grandstand holding the 200 characters were the result of the work of Designer of Costumes for world-renowned film director Stanley Kubrick, Milena Canonero, whose work has stood the test of time from movies like A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon and The Shining. In the background, the song “Three Hundred and Twenty” played, composed by Woodkid and Bryce Dessner. The title is an ode to “the number of years between the various movements referenced in a baroque composition injected with minimalistic, repetitive and music verses,” per the House. Woodkid and Bryce Dessner also brought to life contemporary of Bach Nicolas de Grigny, who neither played at the Louvre, nor received the recognition of his peers.

The Looks

The Bags: Close-Up

The Shoes: Close-Up

