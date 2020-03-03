louis vuitton ss20 savoir faire
Fashion
Where Mastery & Artistry Meet: The Savoir-Faire Behind Nicolas Ghesquière’s SS20 Collection For Louis Vuitton
Morimoto
Cover Story
“Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto Has Big Plans For 2020—Including The Concept He’s Launching In Miami
Zach Lavine
News
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones

Nicolas Ghesquière Brings History To Life For Louis Vuitton FW2020 Show At The Louvre

Fashion, News, Travel

Louis Vuitton FW20 parisPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

“Collisions of time.” Bringing to life the past so beautifully was Nicolas Ghesquière for his Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week, today at the Louvre. Set against a live choir of 200 characters, who were costumed in outfits from the 15th to the 20th century, the runway brought seemingly juxtaposing pieces together, throwing the rules out the window and embracing the freedom that fashion offers. The historic grandstand holding the 200 characters were the result of the work of Designer of Costumes for world-renowned film director Stanley Kubrick, Milena Canonero, whose work has stood the test of time from movies like A Clockwork OrangeBarry Lyndon and The ShiningIn the background, the song “Three Hundred and Twenty” played, composed by Woodkid and Bryce Dessner. The title is an ode to “the number of years between the various movements referenced in a baroque composition injected with minimalistic, repetitive and music verses,” per the House. Woodkid and Bryce Dessner also brought to life contemporary of Bach Nicolas de Grigny, who neither played at the Louvre, nor received the recognition of his peers.

Louis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The Looks

Louis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The Bags: Close-Up

Louis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The Shoes: Close-Up

Louis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton FW2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
CHANEL FW2020
Celebrities
March 3, 2020
Virginie Viard Focuses On Classic Black & White House Code For CHANEL FW2020 Show At Grand Palais Paris
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
March 3, 2020
You Can Now Shop and Eat Like Andy Cohen, IIana Glazer and Mary Blige With Google Maps Feature
By Natasha Bazika
Sean Conlon
Celebrities
March 2, 2020
“The Deed: Chicago” Star Sean Conlon Shares His Insider Guide To The Windy City
By Laura Schreffler
Gucci x Disney x dezerland
Art
March 2, 2020
The Games That Gucci Plays: Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With The Gucci X Disney Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader