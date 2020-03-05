Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

NeueHouse, the private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators and thought leaders, has a brand new Los Angeles home: downtown L.A.’s oldest landmark, the iconic Bradbury Building. The new 25,000 square foot ‘House’ joins NeueHouse’s flagship locations in Hollywood and Madison Square in New York.

Los Angeles and Toronto-based DesignAgency lead the design of the space, maintaining many of the original design elements. Occupying the second-floor of the building, NeueHouse Bradbury offers members creative private spaces for work, meetings, events and cross-community collaboration. Creative companies have a selection of dedicated private studios and atelier desks, alongside the venue’s communal Gallery seating. Member amenities also include common areas with a morning-to-night café & bar, a wellness room, custom-designed phone booths, meeting rooms, and a private dining room.

New members already signed up to the new location are the global architectural and consulting practice, Woods Bagot, creative production and talent management company, Society, and newly-founded experiential and creative studio, Space of Time.

Members will experience programming from NeueHouse including LA Futures, which gathers leading minds in Los Angeles’ creative community for a salon conversation series that looks to the city’s future. Upcoming talks for 2020 at NeueHouse Bradbury include the likes of an ‘Ideas Dinner’ with independent political and social think tank Berggruen Institute, as well as a wide variety of Salon talks, performances and creative workshops that will be held in the glorious NeueHouse Bradbury Bar, which overlooks Broadway and Grand Central Market.

Paying homage to the building’s heritage, which featured in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” NeueHouse Bradbury’s interior also includes a permanent collection of photographs from the filming of the movie, shot by the late great still photographer, Stephen Vaughan.

The venue’s wellness room offers a sanctuary for meditation and recalibration to balance members’ minds, bodies and spirits with complementary wellness programming focusing on sleep and mental health. Members also have access to a vetted list of wellness experts to schedule on-demand appointments with performance and happiness coaches as well as mental therapists.

In terms of aesthetics, there are original details such as the 11’ high original oak framed windows and exposed wood ceiling joists, as well as Versailles parquet floors, breezy linen drapery and curvilinear furniture custom-fabricated by famed Irish manufacturer, Orior. The snug onsite café and bar serves coffee in the morning and cocktails at night. A light marble bar is paired with curved honey oak and dark walnut architectural millwork and brass detailing. Rounded ruby-colored bar stools provide comfortable seating under warm globe pendant lanterns by Lee Broom, while a nearby central console table offers the ideal spot for casual meetings or collaborative work.

Versatile common areas accommodate a range of programming needs. DesignAgency created four multi-purpose lounge areas positioned around the existing second-floor mezzanine, which overlooks the atrium to allow for events such as art shows or lecture series, as well as casual and break-out meetings. Private workspaces include up to 20 original fireplaces in weathered and glazed brick, copper task lighting, abundant potted plants, and natural light.

NeueHouse Bradbury offers four membership tiers. Check them out below!

Gallery Membership ($595 per month): Communal workspace comprising library tables that are interspersed with areas of comfortable soft seating so members can pick a spot perfectly suited to the task at hand: working alone, collaborating with fellow members or using the NeueHouse hospitality, conference, broadcast and tech resources as their needs demand.

Atelier Membership ($900 per seat / month): For teams and individuals who thrive in an open, dynamic environment, Resident Atelier membership provides dedicated desks within our shared workspace. Atelier members have access to all communal and social spaces, may book conference rooms, and are invited to join our cultural programming events.

Studio Membership ($900 per seat / month). The Studios at Bradbury are designed for the modern entrepreneur to focus on work that really matters. Accommodating companies of up to 30 people, all private studios feature original design elements of the building artfully balanced with modern furnishings and amenities that support and stimulate the workday. Select studios include private conference rooms

and adjacent executive office suites.

Salon Membership ($2,800 per annum): Salon membership allows global access to Gallery floors and all communal work, social, and event spaces for four business days per month. Membership also includes full access after 5pm, weekends, and to all cultural programming, and restaurants (with a reservation).