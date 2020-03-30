Three different color ways are featured in the collection: deep blues, light pastels and pink-to-red. Ready-to-wear pieces—such as a Monogram bomber jacket and one-piece swimsuit—and accessories all boast these eye-catching shades, as do the footwear styles, which include mules and sandals.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The bags are our favorites; these include the Neverfull Tote, the Keepall, the Speedy, the Néo Noé, the clutches and more. Holiday destinations are embroidered on the Onthego Tote, such as Mykonos, Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Okinawa, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Maui, Phuket and more, for a total of 25 destinations. So, even if a beach vacation isn’t necessarily in your immediately foreseeable future, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared for one as soon as everything normalizes—or even for a virtual vacation…you never know, right?

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The collection is now available on the House’s site; click here for more information.