Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
Cabin fever starting to settle in? Us too. But Louis Vuitton‘s new LV Escale collection is giving us something to look forward to—an upcoming summer (hopefully) filled with a lot of fun beach visits around the world. Inspired by an ancient Japanese technique called shibori that involves twisting and dyeing fabrics, the tie-dye-heavy styles are perfect for a beach holiday.
Three different color ways are featured in the collection: deep blues, light pastels and pink-to-red. Ready-to-wear pieces—such as a Monogram bomber jacket and one-piece swimsuit—and accessories all boast these eye-catching shades, as do the footwear styles, which include mules and sandals.
The bags are our favorites; these include the Neverfull Tote, the Keepall, the Speedy, the Néo Noé, the clutches and more. Holiday destinations are embroidered on the Onthego Tote, such as Mykonos, Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Okinawa, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Maui, Phuket and more, for a total of 25 destinations. So, even if a beach vacation isn’t necessarily in your immediately foreseeable future, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared for one as soon as everything normalizes—or even for a virtual vacation…you never know, right?
The collection is now available on the House’s site; click here for more information.