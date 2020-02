HAUTE LOVE

Love is such a celebration in itself—why should it be limited to just one day? Celebrate the love in your life any day and in any way, with these special gifts for your special someone, even if your special someone is you. The official Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is here to give you the best of the best, when it comes to luxury gifting on the day of love, or any of the other 364 days in the year.

BOND NO. 9 NEW YORK NOLITA EAU DE PARFUM — $370

Photo Credit: Bond No. 9 New York

SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO ANDY LOW TOP SNEAKER — $525

Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

CHANEL BRACELET — $1,075

Photo Credit: CHANEL

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN PLANET CHOC 80MM SUEDE & SPECCHIO LEATHER MULE WITH SPIKE STRAP DETAILING IN ‘DIVA/GOLD’ — $775

Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin

MAYORS 1.22CTW BRILLIANT-CUT EAR CLIMBERS IN 18K WHITE GOLD — $3,000

Photo Credit: MAYORS

GUCCI VALENTINE’S DAY EXCLUSIVE DIONYSUS BAG — $2,800

Photo Credit: Gucci

DIPTYQUE PARIS EN FLEUR SCENTED CANDLE, 70G/190G — $38/$74

Photo Credit: Diptyque

LOUIS VUITTON CAPUCINES MINI — PRICE UPON REQUEST

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

DIOR EARRING — $290

Photo Credit: Dior

LALIQUE FLEURS DE CERISIER VASE IN PURPLE (LIMITED TO 28 PIECES, BOUTIQUE EXCLUSIVE) — $24,000

Photo Credit: Lalique

AVIATOR NATION CROSS STRIPE SWEATPANTS IN ROSE — $156

Photo Credit: Aviator Nation

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN ELISA MINI SUEDE & STRASS HANDBAG IN ‘DIVA/DIVA’ — $3,590

Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin

DR. BARBARA STURM HYALURONIC SERUM LIMITED EDITION 100ML BOTTLE — $800

Photo Credit: Dr. Sturm

FENDI PINK BEADED PICO BAGUETTE — $770 Photo Credit: FENDI

GUCCI SILK SCARF — $495

Photo Credit: Gucci

CHANEL FUCHSIA SAILOR BAG IN SUEDE — $3,700

Photo Credit: CHANEL

MAYORS 4.20CTW BRILLIANT-CUT DIAMOND BRACELET IN 18K WHITE GOLD — $9,000

Photo Credit: MAYORS

FENDI PINK SEQUIN MINI BAGUETTE HANDBAG — $2,790

Photo Credit: FENDI

DIOR SMALL MY ABC LADY DIOR — $3,950

Photo Credit: Dior

LOUIS VUITTON CHARIOTS OF FIRE CAT EYE SUNGLASSES — $435

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

FOR THE BOYS

TIFFANY & CO. OLD-FASHIONED COCKTAIL/GLASSWARE ACCESSORIES — $60 – $2,750

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

FENDI MEN GREY SELLERIA PEEKABOO ESSENTIAL — $4,900

Photo Credit: FENDI

DIOR MEN WHITE NEWSPAPER DIOR & DANIEL ARSHAM CALFSKIN SADDLE BAG — $3,000

Photo Credit: Dior

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S UTILITY BELT 35MM — $1,230

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton