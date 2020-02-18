Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Miami Haute 100-lister and animal activist Angela Birdman hosted her fifth annual Walk in Style for the Animals Charity event to much success at the storied Bal Harbour Shops’ center courtyard. Inviting a fashionable and philanthropic list of animal-loving attendees, Birdman and her supporters all kicked off the eve of Valentine’s Day with a “PAL-entines” Day affair, aptly called “Puppy Love.” The event served as a fundraiser for Birdman’s emergency medical fund through Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which is the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the United States.

While Birdman hosts various fundraisers throughout the year to support the cause, the annual “Walk in Style for the Animals,” is always one of the largest and highly-attended events. This year, more than 150 attendees showed up to the iconic courtyard of the mall, where they enjoyed a very special “rescue runway,” that featured pieces from Oscar de La Renta and John Varvatos—which models flaunted down the runway—along with the most important accessory—adorable pups that were up for adoption from the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach. Guests cheered on the models and their furry friends, all the while posing with many of their own rescue dogs and meeting potential new additions to their home.

In addition to the action on the runway, attendees also enjoyed live DJ music, sips of Fashion Prosecco and bites from Stephen Starr’s Le Zoo restaurant, located within the mall.

One hundred-percent of all proceeds raised went directly to Birdman’s emergency medical fund, which were generated through ticket sales, direct donations and auction items, including a $1790 Oscar de la Renta handbag, 24K edible gold donut filled with Cristal Champagne (which you may remember appearing on NBC’s Today Show a few months back), customized chocolates from Bon Chocolatier and more. Attendees who directly donated $100 or more during the event got to take home a custom T-Shirt designed by Birdman, herself, to remember the loving, puppy-filled event.

For more information on Big Dog Ranch Rescue and Angela Birdman’s emergency medical fund, please head to bdrr.org.

