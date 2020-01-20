And awards season keeps on going! In our latest installment of “Best Dressed Celebs at…”, we feature the stars in attendance for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—one of the most valued and coveted awards shows of the year. The awards themselves were of course, noteworthy (and the backstage celebrity moments—who could forget Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s reunion?), but the “red” (or gray) carpet was the most exciting focal point of the evening for me. Scroll to see some of our top look of the evening.
JENNIFER ANISTON IN DIOR BY JOHN GALLIANO
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED
MARGARET QUALLEY IN CHANEL
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED
SCARLETT JOHANSSON IN CUSTOM GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVÉ AND COLIN JOST IN GIORGIO ARMANI
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES IN JULIEN MACDONALD
Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared
JENNIFER GARNER IN DOLCE & GABBANA
Photo Credit: instagram.com/justajared
CHARLIZE THERON IN CUSTOM GIVENCHY HAUTE COUTURE
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/GIVENCHYOFFICIAL
SOPHIE TURNER IN LOUIS VUITTON
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED
SADIE SINK IN GUCCI
Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN CUSTOM LOUIS VUITTON BY NICOLAS GHESQUIÈRE
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED
NATALIA DYER IN SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO
Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
JOEY KING IN JASON WU COLLECTION
Photo Credit: instagram.com/joeyking
WINONA RYDER IN DIOR
Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared
ROBERT DE NIRO AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN ARMANI
Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI