FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi
Celebrities
Luis Fonsi On Life After “Despacito,” Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back

Best Dressed Celebs At The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In Los Angeles

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

And awards season keeps on going! In our latest installment of “Best Dressed Celebs at…”, we feature the stars in attendance for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—one of the most valued and coveted awards shows of the year. The awards themselves were of course, noteworthy (and the backstage celebrity moments—who could forget Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s reunion?), but the “red” (or gray) carpet was the most exciting focal point of the evening for me. Scroll to see some of our top look of the evening.

JENNIFER ANISTON IN DIOR BY JOHN GALLIANO

JENNIFER ANISTONPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

MARGARET QUALLEY IN CHANEL

MARGARET QUALLEYPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

SCARLETT JOHANSSON IN CUSTOM GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVÉ AND COLIN JOST IN GIORGIO ARMANI

SCARLETT JOHANSSON & COLIN JOSTPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES IN JULIEN MACDONALD

catherine zeta jonesPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

JENNIFER GARNER IN DOLCE & GABBANA

jennifer garnerPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justajared

CHARLIZE THERON IN CUSTOM GIVENCHY HAUTE COUTURE

CHARLIZE THERONPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/GIVENCHYOFFICIAL

SOPHIE TURNER IN LOUIS VUITTON

SOPHIE TURNERPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

SADIE SINK IN GUCCI

SADIE SINK 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - ArrivalsPhoto Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN CUSTOM LOUIS VUITTON BY NICOLAS GHESQUIÈRE

MILLIE BOBBY BROWNPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

NATALIA DYER IN SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO

26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals NATALIA DYERPhoto Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JOEY KING IN JASON WU COLLECTION

joey kingPhoto Credit: instagram.com/joeyking

WINONA RYDER IN DIOR

winona ryderPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

ROBERT DE NIRO AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN ARMANI

ROBERT DE NIRO & LEONARDO DICAPRIOPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI

NICOLE KIDMAN IN MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION

NICOLE KIDMANPhoto Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/MICHAELKORS

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Ignite Jan2020
News
January 20, 2020
Ignite Develops Into A Well-Rounded Public Brand, Raises $100 Million In Funding
By Thomas Herd
City Guide
January 20, 2020
Six New York Restaurants Perfect For Big Group Dinners
By Natasha Bazika
the beckhams
Celebrities
January 20, 2020
The Beckhams Make It Family Night For Kim Jones’ Dior Men 2020 Show In Paris
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Rudy Gay
Celebrities
January 18, 2020
Talking Style + Substance With One Of The NBA’s Most Fashionable Players, Rudy Gay
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader