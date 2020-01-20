And awards season keeps on going! In our latest installment of “Best Dressed Celebs at…”, we feature the stars in attendance for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—one of the most valued and coveted awards shows of the year. The awards themselves were of course, noteworthy (and the backstage celebrity moments—who could forget Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s reunion?), but the “red” (or gray) carpet was the most exciting focal point of the evening for me. Scroll to see some of our top look of the evening.

JENNIFER ANISTON IN DIOR BY JOHN GALLIANO

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

MARGARET QUALLEY IN CHANEL

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

SCARLETT JOHANSSON IN CUSTOM GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVÉ AND COLIN JOST IN GIORGIO ARMANI

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES IN JULIEN MACDONALD

Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

JENNIFER GARNER IN DOLCE & GABBANA

Photo Credit: instagram.com/justajared

CHARLIZE THERON IN CUSTOM GIVENCHY HAUTE COUTURE

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/GIVENCHYOFFICIAL

SOPHIE TURNER IN LOUIS VUITTON

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

SADIE SINK IN GUCCI

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN CUSTOM LOUIS VUITTON BY NICOLAS GHESQUIÈRE

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/JUSTJARED

NATALIA DYER IN SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JOEY KING IN JASON WU COLLECTION

Photo Credit: instagram.com/joeyking

WINONA RYDER IN DIOR

Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

ROBERT DE NIRO AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN ARMANI

Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM.COM/ARMANI

NICOLE KIDMAN IN MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION