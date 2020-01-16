Photo Credit: The Beverly Hilton

Sixty-five years after Conrad Hilton first opened his storied Beverly Hills hotel, The Beverly Hilton, the iconic property is finally debuting a new look.

A top-to-bottom renovation—to be completed in April—will reintroduce the Los Angeles landmark to a new generation (and make for some fabulous photos during the Golden Globe Awards every year, where the ceremony is hosted annually). This 360-transformation will encompass all 566 guest rooms, including nine private luxury suites, indoor-outdoor event spaces and meeting rooms, and all public spaces including the lobby and signature restaurant, CIRCA 55.

Photo Credit: The Beverly Hilton

Texas-based design team Paul Duesing Partners reimagined the interiors of the hotel’s Hollywood Regency style while complementing the Mid-Century modern architecture of the building. The color palette is now totally SoCal, with tan carpeting that’s reminiscent of sand and a blue color palette that plays up the California beach culture.

Light-filled rooms and floor-to-ceiling views of the LA landscape will be accented by serene interiors featuring teal and champagne, pops of crisp high-gloss white and luminous metallics. The most luxurious accommodations, The Presidential Suite, will trade a deep burgundy and gold palette, dark wood accents and heavy fabrics for sleek, contemporary furnishings and the aforementioned blue hues.

Photo Credit: The Beverly Hilton

Its fitness center is now a real health competitor thanks to an assist from Upgrade LabsTM, which will deliver more than 20 different technologies dedicated to improving mental and physical performance and recovery.

There is particularly good news for Golden Globe goers, too, given that the hotel’s meeting and event spaces have also been completely reimagined, and there’s a flexible new outdoor venue to complement an existing portfolio of indoor banquet spaces as well. Photo Credit: The Beverly Hilton

The hotel has gone eco-friendly, as well, and will cut its environmental footprint in half. The hotel will no longer offer single-use plastic bath amenities in guestrooms. Instead, every shower will feature Molton Brown dispensers for shampoo, conditioner and body wash, all guestroom lighting will be LED and the haute hotel will join Hilton’s industry-leading soap recycling initiative which helps underserved communities and has diverted more than 3.1 million pounds of waste from landfill. The Beverly Hilton will also be removing plastic water bottles from guestroom mini-bars and guests will receive a reusable aluminum bottle in their room that they can refill at multiple water stations throughout the property during their stay.

The public spaces, including the main lobby, Oasis Tower lobby and CIRCA 55, will be the final phase of the renovation, and will debut a fresh and contemporary look in April 2020.

The Beverly Hilton is located at 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, 90210