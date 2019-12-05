Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
How “Thor: Ragnarok” Star Tessa Thompson Is Celebrating The Holidays + The New Year’s Resolution She Intends To Keep

Celebrities, News

Tessa ThompsonPhoto Credit: BFA

Leading into this year’s holiday season, Tessa Thompson hosted the first ever American Express Platinum House in New York City, providing Platinum Card and Centurion Members a respite from shopping during Small Business Saturday with exclusive culinary and holiday experiences celebrating small businesses including curated bites by the executive chefs of American Express Global Dining Collection restaurants, Cote, Wayan and Legacy Records. We caught up with the “Thor: Ragnarok” star—who’s currently in the Big Apple filming the drama “Passing” with Alexander Skarsgård—about her holiday plans, her Christmas wish list, how she’s supporting small businesses and the New Year’s resolution she plans on keeping.

Tessa ThompsonPhoto Credit: BFA

What is the importance of small business, and how/why is it so personally important to you?

First of all, a lot of my friends are small business owners and my family has a small business in Bolinas, California, so I have a vested interest in what it means to own a small business, because it’s not easy. Also, I think that personally, in my life, I travel so much for work it has been incredible to engage with small businesses. I learn so much about community there, I tend to eat much more interesting food and shop much more interesting items from those [small] businesses. Most all of my places to be are small businesses, so they have a tremendous impact on my life. That’s why it was important for me to be here today, to celebrate the ways in which American Express supports small businesses. Through their website, I have been able to find small businesses in so many cities, which has been really incredible for me and really enriching.

What are your favorite small businesses to shop from in LA and NY? What are you buying?

My favorite small businesses in Los Angeles is Dover Street Market in downtown. I’ve gotten to know so many interesting smaller designers through shopping there. I also love to read, so I love The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles. It’s also just historical and just a beautiful space to spend time hanging out. I love Tortoise General Store in Venice LA, it’s one of my favorite places to get gifts. And then in New York, I love Opening Ceremony, again I get to find lots of new designers there. Rescue Spa in terms of pampering myself and self care, that’s a great place to do it. Sincerely, Tommy is a fantastic boutique in Brooklyn and they also serve really fantastic coffee and it’s run by a really incredible young black woman. I love the idea of supporting business with young women that look like me. And McNally Jackson is probably my favorite place to hang out, in general, in all of New York City.

Tessa ThompsonPhoto Credit: BFA

Where are you shopping for the holidays this year?

This year I’m shopping for the holidays in all of those [above] places. And recently I was recently up in Hudson, New York…I love to shop at Christmas marts or any kind of holiday-centric small marts. I bought a pair of socks for a friend that were handmade by the woman who sold them to me, so the idea of shopping really, really local and small is appealing to me.

Do you have a holiday wish-list? What’s on it?

I know this sounds saccharine but my holiday wish is for the time to spend with my family and get some time off. I really want to take a trip.

What is the one holiday tradition you always adhere to?

There’s no one tradition we adhere to, in fact we have done a Christmas where there was a “no gift buying” Christmas where everyone had to make gifts. But one thing I like to do every year is to set intentions for the next year, and my New Year’s Resolution is always to drink more water.

Tessa ThompsonPhoto Credit: BFA

