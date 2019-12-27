5 Haute Spots To Ring In The New Year In Style In Boston

How are you planning to ring in the New Year in Boston? If you haven’t decided where you will be spending the holiday, we have rounded up some of the best ways to celebrate in haute style. From Tokyo and Havana to Paris and beyond, here’s a look at five places you can enjoy First Night without having to leave the city.

ZUMA BOSTON

Photo Credit: Zuma Boston ZUMA Boston is going all out for New Year’s Eve this year with their “Tokyo Nights: A Tale of Two Cities” at Four Seasons One Dalton Boston. There will be two seatings available from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. for revelers to take in the izakaya-style bash. Food will include a full maki selection (with vegetarian options), mushroom hotpot station and spicy beef tenderloin. The interior of the lounge will be decked out after the vibrant Shibuya crossing in Tokyo providing a colorful jewel-toned area with the DJ, three food stations, passed canapes and desserts. The main dining room will be themed after the town of Osaka with a more traditional and rustic feel, still centered around the dining experience and Japanese izakaya. At midnight, you can ring in the New Year with a champagne toast. 1 Dalton Street, Boston; Website

INTERCONTINENTAL BOSTON

Photo Credit: InterContinental Boston

Enjoy a taste of Havana Nights at InterContinental‘s elegant prix fixe dinner or dance party scene complete with a DJ and fedora hats. The prix fixe dinner at Miel Brasserie, which will be served from 5 to 11 p.m. will feature a choice of spicy peanut and sweet potato soup; jerk spiced butternut squash salad; or garlic shrimp and octopus to start followed by an entree choice of plantain crusted red snapper, USDA prime filet mignon with lobster tail or crispy braised pork hock. Be sure to save some room for a sweet treat like the caramelized mango tart or Valrhona chuao dark chocolate and robusta coffee mousse. Keep the party going after at RumBa Bar where you can sip on Cubano cocktails while enjoying Latino-inspired music beginning at 9 p.m. through midnight to ring in the New Year in unforgettable style.

510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston; Website

ROCHAMBEAU Photo Credit: Rochambeau Boston

For a more intimate way to say bonjour to 2020, Rochambeau is offering two seatings available for a prix fixed, five-course dinner along with a New Year’s Eve fete in the private upstairs dining room. The Back Bay restaurant will offer a prix-fixe menu and two seatings on New Year’s Eve. The first seating, which features a four-course menu, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. (with wine pairings available). The second, which features a five-course menu, will take place from 9 to 11 p.m., and includes access to the party following dinner. (Wine pairings are also available). If you want to just come for the party, check out the fete that will get started at 9 p.m. and feature hors d’oeuvres, dessert, a champagne toast, and live DJ entertainment until 2 a.m.

900 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

TOP OF THE HUB

Photo Credit: Top of the Hub

One of the most memorable spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve is high atop the Prudential Center (on the 52nd floor to be exact) at the Top Of The Hub. Here, they will be offering two seatings – between 4:30 and 6:15 p.m. for the four-course, first seating, or between 8:15 and 9:45 p.m. for the five-course, second seating. For the menu, expect to find dishes like duck confit, oysters Rockefeller, grilled endive salad, veal osso bucco, seared Chilean sea bass, Dijon crusted rack of Colorado lamb and burrata and black truffle ravioli. The Sarah Brindell Band will also be playing in The Lounge from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

800 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, BOSTON

Photo Credit: Bar Boulud

For the ultimate way to ring in the New Year, enjoy the lavish five-course prix fixe dinner at Bar Boulud that will include beet cured hamachi and striped bass with shellfish Sabayon. The first seating will be held from 5 to 7pm; with a second offered from 7 p.m. onwards. (Optional wine pairings will also be available). Another option to ring in the New Year here is in the stylish Lobby where partiers will enjoy a glass of champagne, midnight snack buffet and dance the night away to the sounds of The DiMare Brothers from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you want to keep the party going, be sure to book the New Year’s Eve Getaway package, which includes overnight accommodations, entrance into the New Year’s Eve Lobby Party and breakfast in bed on New Year’s Day.

776 Boylston Street, Boston; Website