With the holidays nearly upon us—and already effusing their infectious spirit—Luxury Living Group unveiled their second annual Holiday Table series. On the heels of last year’s success, the group once again presented three original table settings, executed by a coterie of top design firms chosen from each of the U.S. cities LLG calls home.

A& A Design of Los Angeles, Mendez Vela Design of Miami and Roric Tobin of New York all embraced the challenge of conceiving a uniquely themed composition, given exclusive and unfettered access to their choice of labels within the LLG umbrella. Armed with the full arsenal of offerings, the teams—separated by miles—bring not only their own local design sensibilities to the (literal and proverbial) table; but also, the inimitable ethos of each brand.

Despite their differences, in every case participants took license to boldly buck tradition, offering a wealth of out-of-the-box inspiration for hosts looking to reinvigorate their own holidays.

Mendez Vela Design, Miami

Some 2,700 miles east, the luxury mavens at Mendez Vela also elected to source from FENDI Casa–but with drastically different results. Delimited by FENDI’s Prisme table, Stardust chairs, and a pair of LouLou armchairs, their scheme for Luxury Living’s Miami Holiday Table trades fantasy for consummate romance. Surrounding an elongated, moss-covered centerpiece—a kind of living table runner—myriad classically-inspired elements reinforce the theme: a polished silver tea set, goblet-like wine glasses, a three-armed candelabra in resplendent crystal. Housed in globular vases—which serve to break up the rectangular “runner”—red roses are another fitting expression of timelessness.

Roric Tobin, New York

Completing the trio, for their NYC Holiday Table, Luxury Living chose Roric Tobin, one half of the renowned Bradfield & Tobin—design stewards to an elite and exceptionally far-flung global clientele. Diverging from his colleagues, Tobin chose Baccarat La Maison as his medium, setting his eyes on a selection of glittering glass and tableware, framed by the polished wood of Baccarat’s Tuile Grande dining table.

For his part, Tobin both honors Baccarat’s heritage and introduces a contemporary twist: In a chromatic nod to the brand’s classic Rouge accents, and the inimitable shimmer of cut crystal, red and silver elements abound in Tobin’s design—including Balsam Hill ornaments and a swath of artfully arranged seasonal flora. Situated among them, deliberately placed metallic spray paint cans update the dinner party narrative.

A&A Design, Los Angeles

Racking up an impressive number of residential commissions, the powerhouse sibling duo of Ava and Arlene Tai—together A&A Design—composed a table for Luxury Living’s LA flagship defined exclusively by FENDI Casa product. Choosing the gleaming Ford dining table and a combination of stately Stardust and Romance chairs as anchors, the twins made an artful selection of FENDI Casa tableware, silverware, glassware, trays, vases, and textile accessories to realize their vision: a transportive, fantasy-inspired setting for six that feels at once luxuriant and irresistibly noir.

Referencing the richness of texture and color synonymous with FENDI, A&A established a palette of deep blacks and midnight blues, punctuated by elegant notes of green and shimmering bronze. The mood is epitomized in a pair of Dali-esque centerpieces: Brandishing gnarled, gold-flecked branches, two sculptural ornament display trees arise from a wing-like bed of darkly-hued feathers. Between them, an arrangement of bronze-ornamented miniature faux pine trees completes the look.