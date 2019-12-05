Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
FENDI Celebrates Maison Francis Kurkdjian Scented Baguette Launch With Boutique Cocktail During Art Basel

Celebrities, Fashion, News

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Francis Kurkdjian, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Christelle Boule

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate the launch of the FENDIFRENESIA Baguette—an exclusive version of the iconic Baguette, scented with a special Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrance—FENDI Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi and Chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig, along with Perfumer and Creative Director Francis Kurkdjian and artist Christelle Boulé, hosted guests for a cocktail party in the House's Miami Design District boutique. The bag—available in Baguette and Nano Baguette sizes, as well as a men's version—uses a special, leather-scenting technique that holds fragrance for years.

FENDIFRENESIA Baguette
FENDIFRENESIA Baguette

Photo Credit: FENDI

"FENDI has always been experimenting, especially on accessories and with a bag like the Baguette, which was conceived as a manifesto of individuality, the first accessory to have its own name," began Venturini Fendi. "Thus, the idea of having also a scent dedicated to this bag would make it even more special and unique. A bag is something so feminine, like the best friend of a woman, she holds all her life in it, her secrets. And a fragrance is something that is really one of the most personal things for a woman."

Silvia Venturini Fendi
Silvia Venturini Fendi

Photo Credit: FENDI

The unisex eau de parfum, made by Francis Kurkdjian, has leathery and musky notes, which perfectly capture the richness of the signature Selleria leather. As he does with all his fragrances, Kurkdjian utilized his unique, patented technique to create the scent.

FENDI Miami Design District boutique fragrance room
FENDI Miami Design District boutique fragrance room

Photo Credit: FENDI

"Out of love for fine craftsmanship and for my profession, I modernized a technique invented by 12th century master glove maker-perfumers, successfully bringing it back to life," he began. "Today, this technique strikes a special cord with FENDI, thanks to a collaboration which has led us to join forces around shared values and a common aesthetic. I am very pleased that the fragrance was able to build a bridge between FENDI and Maison Francis Kurkdjian."

Francis Kurkdjian
Francis Kurkdjian

Photo Credit: FENDI

The FENDIFRENESIA Scented Baguette, created in Selleria scented leather, comes in the House's signature yellow coloring, and touts a special 'pattern.' After a few drops of the perfume are placed on colored film paper, dried, exposed to light and then submerged in development baths, this 'pattern'—or olfactory imprint—comes to life. Capturing this imprint was Canadian-Swiss artist and photographer Christelle Boulé. Each also comes with a 5 ml bottle of the special FENDIFRENESIA fragrance—either to be worn directly on the skin or applied on a card that comes inside an interior pocket of the bag, which will reinvigorate the scent, as if new.

FENDI scented baguettePhoto Credit: FENDI

The Miami Design District boutique launch event engaged all the senses, via the onsite scented fragrance room, the fragrance interpretation in print by Boulé, the luscious Selleria scented leather Baguettes on display, and more. Guests in attendance included Winnie Harlow, Olivia Culpo, Christian Combs, Nasir Dean, Austin Mahone and Caroline Daur.

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Silvia Venturini Fendi, Serge Brunschwig

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Austin Mahone

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Larsen Thompson

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Caro Daur

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Shannon Hamilton, Winnie Harlow

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Nasir Dean

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Olivia Culpo

Photo Credit: BFA

FENDI Celebrates: the Soul of FENDIFrenesia
Christian Combs, Breah Hicks

Photo Credit: BFA

The fragrance room will be open to the public from December 5th to December 8th at the FENDI Miami Design District boutique, located at 150 NE 40th Street. The scented leather Baguettes for men and women will be available for purchase exclusively in this boutique, as well; Nano size is available online by clicking here or visiting FENDI.com.

Loader