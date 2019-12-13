Photo Credit: FENDI

Italian luxury fashion house FENDI just launched a new sneaker style, inspired by millennials’ gender fluidity: FENDI Ffluid. The aptly named sneaker is edgy, with design elements like an arched shape and curved lines; a chunky sole; glossy neoprene or technical mesh on top; the back zip for closure; bold coloring, and the script FENDI 41′ 50′ ‘N featured on the upper area, which are the coordinates of the FENDI headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. Though high-tech in nature, the sneakers are easily wearable for everyday use, even with an internal 35mm heel, giving just a touch of extra height for its wearer. The style is now available at FENDI boutiques or on the House’s website. Click here for more information or to purchase.

Photo Credit: FENDI Photo Credit: FENDI Photo Credit: FENDI