Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

IT’S GUCCI TIME

Marrying classic style with contemporary design, Gucci’s latest line of luxury timepieces called the “Grip” collection is aptly named—not only does each watch grip its wearer’s wrist, but it also grips the attention of onlookers around it. Always remaining relevant in its creations, Gucci made the skate culture-inspired line of watches gender fluid, wearable by all; each edition is available in a smaller and a bigger size, promoting wrist inclusivity. Choose between the eye-catching yellow gold PVD case and bracelet engraved with the Interlocking G logo, the sleek and smooth steel style, or even the colored green and bordeaux strap versions. Here, the watches are complemented by two of the House’s elevated collections of fine jewelery: Le Marché des Merveilles and GG Running. Several of the Le Marché des Merveilles pieces boast the recognizable Gucci feline head with precious stones like turquoise, onyx, jade, pink opal and of course, diamonds. GG Running features more bold, logo-centric pieces in both delicate and daring designs, perfect for pairings or to be worn solo for a more classic look.

CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTOR: DEYVANSHI MASRANI
PHOTOGRAPHER: MARK SQUIRES
HAIR: DANNY JELACA FOR CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AT DANNY JELACA SALON
MAKEUP: CESAR FERRETTE
ASSISTANT PHOTOGRAPHER: MATT ROADY
MODEL: PATRICIA MÉNDEZ FOR ELITE MODEL MANAGEMENT MIAMI

SHOT ON LOCATION AT ANDREW SKATE PARK IN MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

gucci grip x haute living fashion editorialPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

