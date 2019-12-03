The New Neutral: Louis Vuitton Men F/W 2020

Making no exception with his Fall/Winter 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh continues to push the boundaries within his mélange of the street and sophisticated style categories. Using a color palette of mostly neutral grays and blacks with bold pops of purples and metallic silvers, he effortlessly and masterfully combines seemingly juxtaposing oversized silhouettes with expert tailoring, creating a palpable sense of continuity in the collection as a whole. The concrete jungle—by day and by night—provides the perfect setting for this very New York-inspired collection.

CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTOR: Deyvanshi Masrani

PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires

FASHION STYLIST: DaVian Lain

GROOMING: Hector Simancas of Art Department

Models: Isaiah Mannl of Click Models NYC; Randy Aquino at Q Model Management NYC; Khorey McDonald at RED Models; Torey McDonald of RED Models

FASHION ASSISTANT: Camilla Adao

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: Duncan Mellor + Pat Rice

Check out this exclusive fashion editorial in our latest OCT/NOV 2019 print issues, as well.

