Dior Hosts VIP Dinner At KinToh Tulum To Celebrate New Mexican Pop-Up Boutiques

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News, Travel

Dior Cancun
Dior Cancun

Photo Credit: Dior/Jamie Navarro

Dior Cancun
Dior Cancun

Photo Credit: Dior/Jamie Navarro

Dior Tulum
Dior Tulum

Photo Credit: Dior/Jamie Navarro

Dior Tulum
Dior Tulum

Photo Credit: Dior/Jamie Navarro

Furthering Dior‘s connection with Mexico, the House most recently opened two new pop-up boutiques in the country: one in Cancún and one in Tulum, both on the Riviera Maya. The Cancún store is in the Palacio de Hierro department store at the la Isla Mall and features the 2020 Cruise collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, while the Tulum store at the Zak Ik boutique inside the Azulik Hotel, also has the 2020 Cruise collection, with the addition of an exclusive “J’adior Tulum” capsule collection. To celebrate the Tulum boutique opening, the House hosted VIPs at the unique Azulik hotel’s KinToh restaurant for a stunning dinner, whose architecture sits in the midst of the stunning nature that surrounds it. DJ Mada provided background beats to perfectly complement the incredible evening. Scroll to see highlights from the event, below.

Dior Tulum pop upPhoto Credit: DiorDior tulum pop-upPhoto Credit: DiorDior tulum pop-upPhoto Credit: DiorDior tulum pop-upPhoto Credit: DiorDior tulum pop-upPhoto Credit: DiorDior tulum pop-upPhoto Credit: Dior

