The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi On Life After "Despacito," Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial — Louis Vuitton Men Fall/Winter 2020 By Virgil Abloh
The 2019 Haute 100 List

Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Daniel Neiditch Attend Montclair Film Fundraiser In Newark

Celebrities

New York City entrepreneur & philanthropist Daniel Neiditch joined Julia Louis-Dreyfus The star of Veep & Seinfeld, as well as Stephen Colbert a Montclair resident and host of The Late Show, for Montclair Film’s annual fundraiser in Newark.

Colbert has hosted the event for the last nine years. “It’s a way for me to remind you that I know famous, cool people,” Colbert, told the audience before introducing Louis-Dreyfus.

“I believe sincerely that she is the greatest comedic actor of our generation,” he said. “My love of her work borders on chemical dependency.” The talk show host said that when he’s stressed, he puts on Veep to get in a better frame of mind.

Colbert then invited VIP donor Daniel Neiditch on stage to join in the conversation. Neiditch thanked the crowd for coming to support the charity then he asked both of the stars, “What legacy do you want to leave for future generations?” Neiditch paused, looked at the crowd and the sold-out house of 3,000 supporters started laughing hysterically. Dreyfus answered, “I want Stephens children to be happy.” The crowd roared again.

Later in the night, Dreyfus spoke of her time at SNL—she was part of a cast that included Billy Crystal, Eddie Murphy, Martin Short and Christopher Guest.

“It was very sexist,” she said of her three-year tenure on the show. “People were doing crazy drugs at the time.” Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld was a writer for SNL. “We bonded because he was as miserable as I was,” she said. “I would go into his office and cry a lot.”

They finished the night with a VIP reception where $100,000 was raised for the Montclair film organization. Neiditch says, “this charity is inspiring children in underprivileged communities.”

