Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

One of the most iconic names in luxury French fashion, CHANEL, has just opened the doors to its latest boutique: Aspen. Situated at the base of the Elk Mountains, the boutique—with just under 2,000 square feet of space—celebrates the unparalleled heritage and magnetism of the House, with inspirations from Mademoiselle Chanel’s 31 Rue Cambon apartment.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

The boutique features a selection of items within the ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, costume jewelry, watches, fine jewelry, fragrance and beauty categories. At the entrance, mirrored columns line the expansive space, while an oversized carpet spanning the entire floor spells out “CHANEL” in bold, white lettering against a black backdrop. White wool-covered interior walls, as well as white and beige furniture with black accents complement the neutral-hued space, reflecting the House’s signature color palette.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

In addition to two CHANEL runway collections—Fall-Winter 2019/2020 and Cruise 2019/2020—the boutique houses accessories on offer, specially featured for the Colorado winter; skis, earmuffs, hats, scarves and gloves will keep its wearers chic and chaud—or ‘warm,’ if you will.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

The Fall-Winter 2019/2020 collection touts signature coloring like white, beige and black, as well as pops of purple, fuchsia and emerald green, and patterns like houndstooth, tartan and checks. Overcoats, knit pullovers, cardigans and suits are on offer for the winter season—with mountain motifs embellished on some pieces—while a zip-up ski suit with a patch pocket for a ski pass is perfect for the slopes. Accessories like the flap bag in faux fur or a camera case in braided shearling complement the looks.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

For Cruise 2019/2020—the first solo ready-to-wear collection for the House by Virginie Viard—the vacation wardrobe is in full effect, with a CHANEL tweed jacket, chiffon vests with signature camelias and two-tone pumps and booties, as well as ballerina flats in tweed. The CHANEL 19 handbag—named after the bag’s inception year, 2019—is featured on the walls, boasting the House’s black or white coloring in quilted leather or tweed and a double C clasp with leather.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL

The CHANEL ephemeral Aspen boutique opens today and will remain open until January 21st, 2020. For more information, please click here.

Photo Credit: Sam Frost/CHANEL