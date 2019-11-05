Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

On Saturday, November 2, notables from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries will unite at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to honor Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón. In its ninth year, the 2019 Art+Film Gala was co-chaired yet again by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film.

Located on the Pacific Rim, LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of nearly 142,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe. Committed to showcasing a multitude of art histories, LACMA exhibits and interprets works of art from new and unexpected points of view that are informed by the region’s rich cultural heritage and diverse population. LACMA’s spirit of experimentation is reflected in its work with artists, technologists, and thought leaders as well as in its regional, national, and global partnerships to share collections and programs, create pioneering initiatives, and engage new audiences. For the 2019 Art+Film Gala, filmmaker Christine Turner has been commissioned to make a short film about Betye Saar.

Guests at the Gucci and Audi-sponsored event were, the creme de la creme of the entertainment and fashion industries.

Attendees included Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri and the brand’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele.

Guests at the event enjoyed performances from Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals as well as Grammy nominee Billie Eilish, among others.

The event took place at LACMA, and featured wines by JNSQ and JUSTIN, as well as champagne by Laurent-Perrier.

