Peek Inside The Whitney Hotel, Beacon Hill’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel

When you think of Beacon Hill, images of historic brick streets lined by brownstones quickly come to mind, so when we heard a new boutique hotel was opening, we had to see just how it would fit into this beautiful neighborhood.

Located at the corner of Charles and Cambridge Streets in the former site of the John Jeffries House, The Whitney Hotel‘s namesake pays homage to Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Bostonian who once owned the Georgian Colonial revival building. (Whitney was also the owner of the West End Street Railway Company and is credited as the first person to boldly propose digging a subway tunnel under the Boston Common in 1887).

The luxury pet friendly property, which was designed by Boston-based Hacin + Associates to preserve the classic brick townhouse style Beacon Hill is so well known for, features everything from an on-site fitness studio to an on the water program offering the option to rent a sailboat or yacht to cruise along the Charles River.

Each of the spacious guestrooms and suites at this 65-room property offer Frette luxury bed linens and bathrobes and organic bath amenities from Grown Alchemist with beautiful views overlooking Beacon Hill and the Charles River. There are also complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, including Fever Tree mixers, fresh fruit and baked goods from the neighborhood available on every floor.