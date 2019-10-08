Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life

Peek Inside The Whitney Hotel, Beacon Hill’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel

City Guide, News, Travel

Photo Credit: The Whitney Hotel

When you think of Beacon Hill, images of historic brick streets lined by brownstones quickly come to mind, so when we heard a new boutique hotel was opening, we had to see just how it would fit into this beautiful neighborhood.

Located at the corner of Charles and Cambridge Streets in the former site of the John Jeffries House, The Whitney Hotel‘s namesake pays homage to Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Bostonian who once owned the Georgian Colonial revival building. (Whitney was also the owner of the West End Street Railway Company and is credited as the first person to boldly propose digging a subway tunnel under the Boston Common in 1887).  

Photo Credit: The Whitney Hotel

The luxury pet friendly property, which was designed by Boston-based Hacin + Associates to preserve the classic brick townhouse style Beacon Hill is so well known for, features everything from an on-site fitness studio to an on the water program offering the option to rent a sailboat or yacht to cruise along the Charles River.

Each of the spacious guestrooms and suites at this 65-room property offer Frette luxury bed linens and bathrobes and organic bath amenities from Grown Alchemist with beautiful views overlooking Beacon Hill and the Charles River. There are also complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, including Fever Tree mixers, fresh fruit and baked goods from the neighborhood available on every floor.

When it comes to dining, be sure to check out Peregrine, a coastal Mediterranean-style restaurant located in the hotel’s lobby, the second concept from Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri of Bread + Salt Hospitality and Somerville’s award-winning Juliet. The new restaurant offers locally-sourced cuisine influenced by the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily as well as the neighboring influences of Corsica and Catalonia.

The intimate venue, which offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, provides hotel guests with either an upscale dining experience or a comfortable lounge setting to enjoy some tasty snacks (warm marinated olives perhaps?) and handcrafted cocktails. Signature dinner dishes include pork terrine; liver mousse; pappardelle braised chicken; and wild Chatham mussels and local clams.

Photo Credit: The Whitney Hotel

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Maria Shriver
Celebrities
October 8, 2019
Why Maria Shriver Wants You To MOVE
By Laura Schreffler
CATCH STEAK
City Guide
October 8, 2019
Catch Hospitality Group Debuts CATCH STEAK In New York’s Meatpacking District
By Paige Mastrandrea
hailey bieber justin bieber
Celebrities
October 7, 2019
Hailey Bieber Finally Unveils Her Breathtaking Off-White Wedding Dress
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Julia Roberts
Celebrities
October 7, 2019
Julia Roberts Is The New Face Of Verona-Based Leg Wear Brand, Calzedonia
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader