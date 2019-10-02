Alfie Allen
The Missoni Family Celebrates “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” With Quincy Jones In L.A.

Haute Scene, News

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Angela Missoni, Luca Missoni and Jennifer Missoni attend the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” at Owl Bureau

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative Music legend Quincy Jones, Missoni Creative Director, Angela Missoni, Artistic Director of the Missoni Archive, Luca Missoni, and Founder of Chandelier Creative, Richard Christensen, hosted an exclusive event at The Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate  the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion,” published by Rizzoli and authored by Massimiliano Capella.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Quincy Jones and Nicole Scherzinger

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

The haute new book documents the venerable past and multifaceted future of the famed Italian fashion house in a volume that celebrates over sixty years of design. Conceived as a beautiful object in its own right, in which images, texts, original fabrics, drawings, color palettes and patterns speak to one another, this comprehensive monograph features reproductions of signature Missoni patterns printed on special material and stitched into the binding.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

Divided into thematic sections, “Missoni” explores the photographers, illustrators, historians, and fashion editors who have all contributed to the Italian fashion brand’s unmistakable style. Each chapter is introduced by an essay, highlighting the artistic decisions that have contributed to the success and global recognizability of the fashion house. The book includes previously unpublished material from both the family and company archives.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Shirley Manson

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

Those that attended the chic event in L.A. also included Jennifer Missoni, Theresa Missoni, Macy Gray, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Angela Bassett, Ryan West, Jerry West, Karen West, Anthony Cenname, David Witkewicz, Rob Raco, Roman Coppola, Shirley Manson, Madeline Brewer, Anthony Petrillose, Kristen Petrillos, Apuje Kalu, Naz Meknat, Tara Swennen, Peter Shire, Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Kenya Jones, Martina Jones and Jolie Jones.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Angela Bassett

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

The event also included a special musical performance showcasing the talents of Grammy-nominated artists Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion on display in L.A.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

Earlier on September 28th, Angela and Luca Missoni made a special appearance at Owl Bureau to greet fans of the brand and sign copies of the book.

Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion
Richard Christiansen, Angela Missoni and Quincy Jones attend Quincy Jones, Angela Missoni, Luca Missoni And Richard Christiansen Celebrate The Release Of Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion at Flamingo Estate on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

