Find Out Why Instagrammers Are Obsessed With These Boston Bars

Everywhere you look on Instagram, you will find perfectly cropped images of everything from mouthwatering dishes at the hottest new restaurants to bucket list destinations near and far.
When it comes to the nightlife scene in Boston, the visually appealing social media photo sharing platform is chock full of options where to go. Here’s a look at five haute spots where you can get your Instagram fix.
Yvonne’s
Photo Credit: Yvonne’s
Just steps from Downtown Crossing and the Boston Common, Locke Ober’s replacement knows what it takes to capture the perfect photo. From the swanky chandeliers and illuminated bookcases to the whimsical art collection and sparkling bar, there are many reasons to visit this fun spot. Belly up to the popular bar and try one of their creative cocktails with fun names like “Gettin’ Figgy With It,” “Saint Bruno’s Kiss” or a “Red Nose Mule.”
2 Winter Place, Boston, MA; Website
Oak Long Bar + Kitchen
Photo Credit: Oak Long Bar + Kitchen
Tucked inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, Instagrammers flock to this haute spot for its spacious bar with plush seats and high ceilings. Come here with one of your besties and snack on an order of pretzel bites, hearth olives or house roasted nuts. Pair it up with one of their signature craft cocktails like a sparkling Domaine Chandon, smoked chai Manhattan, or classic Oak old fashioned and you will soon see what the buzz is all about.
138 St. James Street, Boston, MA; Website
The Bristol
Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Boston
Located at the Four Seasons on Boylston (the original Back Bay spot), The Bristol has been a favorite of high profile dealmakers for decades. The sexy bar here offers classic cocktails, signature martinis paired up with bar bites. The experienced mixologists have fun creating colorful seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Bourbon Flip, Liquid Campfire, Cran-Daiquiri and Blackberry Cobbler that will make any Instagram post pop.
200 Boylston Street, Boston, MA; Website
Abe & Louie’s
Photo Credit: Abe & Louie’s
This beloved Back Bay steakhouse bar is always buzzing and for good reason. Here, you can sip a morning mimosa or a glass of wine from the Reserve Collection or get a little adventurous trying a seasonal cocktail like a “Funny Word for Grapefruit” or simply stick to the classics (a whiskey smash or martini straight up with blue cheese olives). The bar is also a popular spot for a nightcap.
793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA; Website
Mastro’s Ocean Club, Boston
Photo Credit: Mastro’s Restaurant
Over at the waterfront in the Seaport District, Mastro’s glistening bar never disappoints to offer a picture perfect scene ideal for an Instagram post. We recommend taking a selfie sipping a photogenic pomegranate martini, lemon ginger smash or double cross mule or simply let their creative cocktails take center stage against the stylish bar.
25 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA; Website