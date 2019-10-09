Karrueche
Breast Cancer Research Foundation To Honor Vera Wang At Annual Symposium & Awards Luncheon This Year

Celebrities, News, Philanthropy

Each year, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) hosts its Symposium and Awards Luncheon and presents the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award to a deserving candidate. This year, the award will be presented to Vera Wang by Donna Karan, to commemorate her longstanding dedication to the foundation and her unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

vera wangPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

“As a mother, friend, designer and woman, I have been so proud to have been but a tiny part of BCRF and treasure having known the extraordinary late Evelyn Lauder,” began Wang. “Her dedication to fighting this disease has impacted all of our lives. A woman who gave back toothed women is truly a hero for me. Thank you for including me along the way.”

The Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award is the highest honor for BCRF—which is co-chaired by Kinga Lampert—recognizing and “celebrating exceptional philanthropy, advocacy and thought leadership,” per the foundation. The annual Symposium and Awards Luncheon in New York City is held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Symposium brings together experts in breast cancer-related issues to discuss a variety of different topics, including “prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.”

Vera Wang
Vera Wang

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This year’s BCRF Symposium and Awards Luncheon will take place on Thursday October 17th. For more information, please visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.

