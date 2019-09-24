Peach Room Pop-Up Disco To Debut In Miami

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

Embodying the mantra, “disco never died,” hospitality entrepreneur and former party planner Savannah Smith is introducing a traveling pop-up disco experience entitled Peach Room, launching in no better place than Miami. On Saturday, October 5th, Peach Room will debut at The Anderson, bringing disco back to the new age and paying special homage to the ’70s. While a key element of the Peach Room is ‘surprise,’ guests can expect an adult playground, designed to encourage uninhibited dancing, live performers, surprise characters, picturesque decor and inventive libations that are aptly themed for the decade. The party will begin at 10 p.m., going through the night until 5 a.m. Guests are encouraged to go all-out in honor of the theme, showing up in their best disco-inspired attire.

Here, we chat with the mastermind behind the pop-up, Savannah Smith, to find out all the details on the debut of Peach Room.

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

HL: Tell us about Peach Room. How did you come up with the concept? SS: The idea for Peach Room came from the discos of the early 1970s in New York, like The Loft and The Gallery. The Gallery was a weekly party on Saturday nights where a bunch of friends would get together and just dance until the sun came up. I saw the documentary, produced by its creator The idea for Peach Room came from the discos of the early 1970s in New York, like The Loft and The Gallery. The Gallery was a weekly party on Saturday nights where a bunch of friends would get together and just dance until the sun came up. I saw the documentary, produced by its creator Nicky Siano , and it was inspiring how he was able to create a community around authentic fun and pure love of the music (well, maybe not totally pure). Peach Room is a roaming pop-up disco that transforms different venues into a disco for the night. At its core, it’s all about creating a space for people to let loose to some great dance music and have the freedom to be exactly who they are. On top of great music and cocktails, we’ll have unexpected twists and surprise performances to keep the night interesting.

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

HL: Why was this time period so special to you/your vision for Peach Room? SS: I think there’s a lot of similarities between the disco era and now, with movements focused on inclusivity and self-expression. We’re in a similar mindset right now, and it’s a great time to have all these different communities getting together to dance all night and leave reality at the door. A lot of us need to have a break sometimes from what’s going on outside. And personally, I just love the music, art, and fashion from that time. I feel like disco brought a lot of creative minds together on the dance floor, and that’s a bit of the magic that Peach Room is bringing back.

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

HL: We know the element of surprise is a cornerstone principle of Peach Room’s vision, but what are some elements that guests can expect? SS: Partygoers can expect to walk into an ultra-decadent disco for the night, with remixed disco sets and live performers. I’m incorporating some unexpected characters to add to the playful atmosphere (like, who’s that guy wearing the zebra mask?). There will be a signature cocktail menu, with classics designed to fuel a long night of dancing, and punch bowl recipes like Liquid Lust that really lives up to its name. I’m looking forward to bringing something new to each event and incorporating music, dance, fashion, and art collaborations. And when the ceiling height allows, some surprises from above!

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

HL: Why is Miami the perfect place to launch the pop-up? SS: I think there’s a lot of opportunity here because there is a huge influx in the art scene right now. We have this valley between dive bars and mega clubs, but there’s a group of people who just really want to dance without all the fuss of waiting in line and buying expensive tables. They just want to have total and uninhibited fun. With the flexibility of a pop up, I can have one or two parties per month and fill the need without overloading it. Each event can be really special, have a different theme, and always be giving the crowd something new.

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami

HL: What are you most excited for guests to experience? SS: I’m hoping when guests walk through the door, they’re entering this portal to a disco playground. I’m hoping that every little detail, from song selection, lighting, and glassware, contributes to this unique atmosphere with the style of a decadent disco but the comfort of a best friend’s house party. Mostly, I’m excited to see people laugh! I think playfulness is at the core of a good time.

Photo Credit: Peach Room Miami