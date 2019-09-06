Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

For every creative exchange, an experience, and for every artistic collaboration, a celebration. Welcome to Louis Vuitton X—a cumulative commemoration of the House’s 160 years of partnering with the world’s most renowned and celebrated artists, featuring early 20th-century special-order trunks, window displays designed by Monsieur Vuitton’s grandson Gaston-Louis, countless reinventions of signature Monogram and of course, the highly-coveted ArtyCapucines collection—the most recent representation of the House’s strong artistic partnerships. Each of the 10 rooms paints a picture of a different moment in Louis Vuitton history, exploring its ability to maintain its rich heritage whilst setting the bar in forward-looking, global trends. We invite you to experience the celebration of one of the most iconic House’s in the history of fashion. We invite you, to Louis Vuitton X.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

For the grand opening of Louis Vuitton X in Beverly Hills, California, the House hosted a party alongside Chairman & CEO Michael Burke and Executive Vice President Delphine Arnault. In attendance at the immersive experiential installation were brand ambassadors and VIPs, including Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Miranda Kerr, Jaden Smith, Millie Bobby Brown, Orlando Bloom, Laura Harrier, Riley Keough, Nina Dobrev, Jodie Turner Smith, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Chamberlain, Tao Okamoto and The Dolan Twins, as well as the ArtyCapucines collaborative artists Urs Fischer, Nicholas Hlobo, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self and Jonas Wood. On display within the two floors and 10 rooms are over 180 Louis Vuitton items from its archives, such as a collection of early 20thcentury special-order trunks; Monogram bags that have been reimagined by such incredible creatives such as Karl Lagerfeld and Frank Gehry; original collaborations and commissions by various artists such as Zaha Hadid and Richard Prince; as well as spaces for the House’s Artistic Directors, Nicolas Ghesquière and Virgil Abloh.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The journey inside Louis Vuitton X begins in Room 1, “Louis Vuitton: As Seen by…” Contemporary portrait artists Yan Pei-Ming and Alex Katz capture the beginnings of Monsieur Louis Vuitton, at a mere 16 years old in the year 1837, when he began his journey as an apprentice to a well-known layetier-emballeur (trunk maker and artisan). The journey ends in Room 10, “ArtyCapucines: Six Visions of a Contemporary Classic;” the House’s most recent collaboration with artists Alex Israel, Urs Fischer, Jonas Wood, Nicholas Hlobo, Tschabalala Self and Sam Falls, who bring to life six different iterations of the iconic Capucines bag.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

In between are Rooms 2-to-9, where guests can enjoy “Origins: A Tradition of Modernity,” which explores revolutionary window displays by Gaston-Louis—Monsieur Vuitton’s grandson—as well as more recent creations, including Objets Nomades; and “The Monogram as Blank Canvas” showcasing the recreations of Monogram luggage pieces by artists like Stephen Sprouse, Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons. Interactive Room 9 called “Artisans’ Room” has onsite Louis Vuitton artisans, each dedicated to a different craft, displaying their unmatched skills and craftsmanship, much to the viewers’ delight.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Additional rooms include “Reinterpreting Icons,” “Art on Silk,” “Art Meets Fashion,” “Magic Malle: The Past is Present” and “Lights, Camera, Action! Louis Vuitton on the Red Carpet,” dedicated to the beautiful dresses and gowns worn by some of the most recognizable and timeless talents in Hollywood, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and exclusively brought together for Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton X is located at 468 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills CA 90210, and is open to the public until September 15th, 2019. For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here or call +18668848866.