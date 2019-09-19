Country Star Carly Pearce Opens Up About Her New Duet With Lee Brice Releasing Next Week & Touring With Jason Aldean + Kane Brown

When Carly Pearce was just 11 years old, she started following her dream of becoming a country music star and by the time she reached 16, she had quit high school for a job performing at Dollywood. Her dream came true when her debut song “Every Little Thing” hit the charts at number one, making her the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015, joining an elite group of just three women to accomplish this feat over the last decade.

Last year, she won the CMT Music Awards Breakthrough Video of the Year and picked up 2019 nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist, ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year and CMT Music Awards Female Video of the Year. She also recently earned her first CMA Awards nomination for New Artist of the Year.

Next week, Pearce will be releasing a new single (on September 27) – a duet with Lee Brice called “I Hope You’re Happy Now” that she co-wrote alongside Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana. We caught up recently with the Kentucky native to discuss hitting the road on Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, how the duet with Lee Brice came about and what we expect to find on her next album releasing early next year.

Photo Credit: John Shearer

How did it feel when your song “Every Little Thing” topped the charts at #1?

That’s something as an artist that you dream of to have your debut song make it to the top of the charts like that, but it was really a song that was written out of pain. It was a full circle kind of moment for me.

What have been some of the greatest moments in your career?

That song going to number one, winning a CMT award and being a part of so many awesome tours – all of it really.

Tell us a little bit about the “Ride All Night” tour and what it’s like touring with Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

It’s a very fun experience to tour with both of them. They put on a fun show in their own different ways and are both very talented. It’s great to be a part of this tour.

Photo Credit: Carly Pearce

How did the duet with Lee Brice come about for the song “I Hope You’re Happy Now?”

I wrote the song and always meant for it to be a duet. I needed a big husky country voice and asked Lee if he’d have a listen and three days later, he cut it.

How are you hoping to top your debut album?

Next year, I will be coming out with another album. It’s an evolution of what people know about me and more a reflection of who I am.

Will you be sharing a bigger look into your personal life on this album?

Yes. I think that is what fans like about me, so they can expect to see more of me with the next album.

Photo Credit: Carly Pearce

Do you think your fans connect to you more when you expose some vulnerability?

I do. The only difference between me and those listening to my music is that I am behind the microphone. We are all the same.

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding. Can we expect to see any collaborations with your fiancee (Michael Ray) on this new album?

Thanks! There will be a song on the record next year that is a duet. It’s super fun and the perfect song. I think fans are really going to enjoy it.

Photo Credit: Carly Pearce