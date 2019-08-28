Just An Icon Living

Easily one of the most recognizable and covetable prints in all of fashion, Louis Vuitton’s Classic Monogram on canvas finish was born in 1896 and has been reinterpreted and reimagined over the years. Its latest iterations by the Maison’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière give it new meaning, while maintaining its timeless elegance and its representation of the pinnacle in luxury. Shapes like the Petite Malle, the Cannes and the Petite Boite Chapeau showcase the Maison’s unique ability to reinvent heritage silhouettes with a more modern feel, making these handbags just as relevant and wearable today as they have always been, and always will be.

Creative/Fashion Director: Deyvanshi Masrani

Photographer: Mark Squires

Hairstylist: Erol Karadag

Makeup Artist: Angel Gabriel

Prop Stylist: Mary Arch

Assistant Photographers: Neville Caulfield + Casey Vinder

Model: Ekaterina Kutsareva for the Industry Model MGMT

Shot on location at 20 East End Avenue by Robert A.M. Stern, Penthouse Apartment

A Corcoran Property, Deborah Kern

