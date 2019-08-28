French Montana
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean

Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton Classic Monogram

Fashion, Haute Residence, News, Top Main Featured

Just An Icon Living

Just An Icon Living

Easily one of the most recognizable and covetable prints in all of fashion, Louis Vuitton’s Classic Monogram on canvas finish was born in 1896 and has been reinterpreted and reimagined over the years. Its latest iterations by the Maison’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière give it new meaning, while maintaining its timeless elegance and its representation of the pinnacle in luxury. Shapes like the Petite Malle, the Cannes and the Petite Boite Chapeau showcase the Maison’s unique ability to reinvent heritage silhouettes with a more modern feel, making these handbags just as relevant and wearable today as they have always been, and always will be.

Creative/Fashion Director: Deyvanshi Masrani
Photographer: Mark Squires
Hairstylist: Erol Karadag
Makeup Artist: Angel Gabriel
Prop Stylist: Mary Arch
Assistant Photographers: Neville Caulfield + Casey Vinder
Model: Ekaterina Kutsareva for the Industry Model MGMT
Shot on location at 20 East End Avenue by Robert A.M. Stern, Penthouse Apartment
A Corcoran Property, Deborah Kern

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Labor Day Miami
City Guide
August 28, 2019
Where To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2019 In South Florida
By Paige Mastrandrea
labor day
City Guide
August 28, 2019
How To Have A Haute Labor Day Without Leaving New York
By Natasha Bazika
Labor Day 2019 LA
News
August 28, 2019
What To Do If You’re Home In L.A. This Labor Day
By Laura Schreffler
Dior Cafe
Fashion
August 27, 2019
Dior Café Opens At Ala Moana Center In Hawaii
By Deyvanshi Masrani
