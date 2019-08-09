Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

After kicking off their Happiness Begins Tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena Wednesday, Joe and Nick Jonas headed to Swan with 2/3 of the “J-Sisters,” Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. The group kept it low key, hanging inside the VIP area enjoying pasta, pizza and cocktails before being presented with a huge cake commemorating the start of the tour. They were joined by close friends of the Jonas family, including Stranger Things actor Michael Park, who sported a T-shirt from the Happiness Begins merch collection. Chopra and Turner showed their support for their rockstar husbands, decked out in Happiness Begins gear and enjoying the concert right from the front row. The happily marrieds were seen leaving Swan around 1:45 a.m.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Kardashian baby daddy and inexplicable bon vivant Scott Disick was seen with his main squeeze Sofia Richie scoping out the goods Saturday at the Miami Yacht Show. Not ever shying away from gawkers, the couple spent the weekend shopping around for a boat—er, excuse us, a yacht—but not to buy, just to charter. Sounds like a Below Deck episode in the making. After spending time in the Super Yacht Miami section of the show where the average size of a sailing vessel averages 300 feet, the couple took a private tender back to the main show, where they perused swanky watercraft by Ferretti, Viking and Azimut. The night before, they were seen supping at Miami Design District hotspot, Swan. The couple then jetted off to Italy to join Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for Jenner’s birthday.

The elusive, sultry, legendary Sade was seen Friday night hanging out at Ball & Chain with two gal pals. They spent the night grooving and enjoying the live salsa band playing on the iconic Pineapple Stage. The reclusive singer—whose 23-year-old son has been making headlines lately over transgender surgery—is like the yeti of music and never, ever appears in public. Until now. We have no idea what she was doing here except having herself a fine time. Unfortunately, our spies were unable to snag any pix of her because, er, um, wait for it, she was a smooth operator and evaded the cameras and cells until she left around 12:45 a.m.

Photo Credit: Jay Pegg

Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam celebrated the release of his new song and music video “Atrevete” by surprising fans Tuesday at Miami’s Latin-inspired brewery, Veza Sur Brewing Co, for a special Jammy Burger pop-up. The singer, sporting an apron and diamond-covered chain, channeled his new music video’s persona and got to work inside the Jammy Burger food truck, handing burgers to his fans and posing for photos with excited fans who were thrilled to get their own Jammy Burger aprons and a round of Veza Sur beers.

Soho Beach House was jamming last week when music industry honchos came out to view Miami-born singer-slash Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Veronica Vega’s new video, “A Million,” featuring Migos singer Quavo. Among those in attendance were the song’s producer, Polow da Don, Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Bobby Lytes, and singer Steph Lecor.