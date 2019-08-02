Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

If you’re seeking an extravagant staycation (or just a stay), you might want to check out the new Ty Warner Villa at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. The 4,000 square foot accommodation built by the Beanie Baby billionaire literally has everything a guest could want, including epic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Pacific Ocean—with 180-degree views of Butterfly Beach and the Channel Islands to boot—the latest tech, two outdoor entertaining terraces including fireside lounging, a 12’x15’ oceanfront plunge pool, dual couples Dornbracht shower with frameless glass wall that leads to a 150 square foot outdoor jungle rain shower and a one-of-a-kind bathtub carved from a single piece of French limestone. Intrigued? If so, get ready for your behind-the-scenes look!

Guests arrive via a camera-monitored private driveway to a sweeping outdoor terrace complete with an oceanfront 12’x15’ heated plunge pool with whirlpool jets and bench seating, a croquet lawn, Sonos surround sound system and fireplace surrounded by mature lush tropical landscaping. The custom outdoor teak furnishings including sofas, chaise lounges and dining sets.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

Inside the Villa, guests will find an ultra-luxe palatial living and dining space. The open-concept area features custom wood wainscot and coffered wall paneling, white-washed wide plank oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors, custom dim-to-warm recessed lighting, antique chandeliers, antique Persian rugs, inlaid Italian marquetry, a marvelous Moonshadow quartzite marble slab bar with dual wine storage and beverage centers, and a backlit built-in craftsman library wall.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

Moving on, note the grand master bedroom, which sleeps two guests. Floor-to-ceiling windows afford sweeping views of the Santa Barbara coastline every morning, noon and night. The intimate yet modern bedroom features a fireplace with hand-painted tile, custom upholstered seating, a 65” flat screen television, touchscreen controls and an indoor Sonos surround sound system and a spacious estate-sized walk-in wardrobe.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

Steps from the bedroom is our favorite room in the Villa, an amazing zen-like bathroom retreat with indoor and outdoor spaces. Its focal point is a deep soaking bathtub carved from a single piece of French limestone designed especially for Villa. A floor-to-ceiling frameless glass wall to the right of the bathtub houses the dual couples rain shower with hand-painted tile, hand-leathered Gascogne Limestone and Dornbracht chrome fixtures. On the opposite side of the expansive bathroom, guests will find two single-standing vanities with stone vessel sinks and Dornbracht chrome fixtures. Moving through the 20 foot frameless glass wall, you’ll find a 150 square foot outdoor jungle rain terrace that’s absolutely perfect for sultry summer days.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

Directly off the main living areas is a hallway with an antique craftsman-carved bench and hand-woven wall coverings. The one-of-a kind space takes guests to a powder room and French doors that open to a second outdoor mountain view terrace. There is also a sunlit private patio with hand-made pottery, a tranquil fountain with Andalusian hand-painted tiles, a stone fire pit and a single-piece concrete dining table that can transform into a table tennis table.

Guests that stay at the Ty Warner Villa will be treated like royalty. Included in the stay is a Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara butler service, a complimentary car wash, pedicab transportation around the 22-acre property for the entire stay, access to the members-only Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club as well as use of the private poolside cabana, Cabana 24. In addition, guests are offered select tee times at the recently renovated legendary Montecito Club, which includes the new Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Biltmore Resort

A stay at this gorgeous new Villa goes for $12,500 per night.

Four Seasons The Biltmore Santa Barbara is located at 1260 Channel Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons The Biltmore