Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

Dior Taxis & Double-Decker Buses Drive Around London To Celebrate Harrods Pop-Up Boutique

Fashion, News, Travel

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

For the duration of the month of August, Dior has opened a pop-up store in the iconic British department store, Harrods. The pop-up also marks the official launch of Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which is featured at the Harrods location. Iconic London “black cabs” and double-decker buses that are wrapped in two-tone checks will drive around the streets of London in celebration of the pop-up for the duration of its presence.

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

The space is adorned with décor and colors that are inspired by the show and British culture: shades of black with green, red checks and white checks. An iconic telephone booth and London “black cab” is also fitted within the space in the same colored finishes.

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

Guests can enjoy and purchase a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear and bags, including the ever-so-popular Dior Book Tote, available in leather, checks or the signature Dior Oblique jacquard. An exclusive Union Jack version will also be available, exclusive to the location.

DiorPhoto Credit: Dior

Additionally, accessories like woven bracelets and exclusively designed bob hats—created by Stephen Jones—will be available, as well as personalized products, like the ABCDior customization service for the Diorcamp bag, the Dior Book Tote bag, the Walk’n’Dior sneakers and luggage labels.

For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
August 12, 2019
The 8 Best Wellness Resorts In The World
By Laura Schreffler
Dior
Fashion
August 12, 2019
Dior Taxis & Double-Decker Buses Drive Around London To Celebrate Harrods Pop-Up Boutique
By Deyvanshi Masrani
MILA
City Guide
August 12, 2019
5 New Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To In Miami
By Paige Mastrandrea
tiffany
Celebrities
August 10, 2019
Nina Agdal & Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook And More Attend Tiffany & Co. & Net-A-Porter Lunch In East Hampton
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader