For the duration of the month of August, Dior has opened a pop-up store in the iconic British department store, Harrods. The pop-up also marks the official launch of Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which is featured at the Harrods location. Iconic London “black cabs” and double-decker buses that are wrapped in two-tone checks will drive around the streets of London in celebration of the pop-up for the duration of its presence.

The space is adorned with décor and colors that are inspired by the show and British culture: shades of black with green, red checks and white checks. An iconic telephone booth and London “black cab” is also fitted within the space in the same colored finishes.

Guests can enjoy and purchase a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear and bags, including the ever-so-popular Dior Book Tote, available in leather, checks or the signature Dior Oblique jacquard. An exclusive Union Jack version will also be available, exclusive to the location.

Additionally, accessories like woven bracelets and exclusively designed bob hats—created by Stephen Jones—will be available, as well as personalized products, like the ABCDior customization service for the Diorcamp bag, the Dior Book Tote bag, the Walk’n’Dior sneakers and luggage labels.

