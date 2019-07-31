Hidden inside a gallery space in Tribeca is a culinary collective that is bringing fine dining and cocktail experiences from around the world to New York City. The collective dubbed, PRICELESS—after its famous tagline—is Mastercard‘s first flagship restaurant offering experiential dining. Guests will be immersed in a multi-sensory experience, recreating the authentic tastes, sights, smells and sounds you would find in the original restaurants without leaving the bounds of Manhattan.

“With PRICELESS, we are reinventing experiential dining to create a feast for all your senses by completely immersing you in the environment of these world-renowned locales,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Mastercard. “PRICELESS will serve as an ongoing destination for an exciting roster of restaurants and bars, where our cardholders can fuel their passion for food and create unforgettable moments.

At The Rock, guests will smell the ocean air rich with moss and beech wood, hear the waves and take in the views captured from the original restaurant, including a live digital sunset display. The Rock is a remarkable restaurant off the coast of Zanzibar, only accessible by foot during low tide and by boat when the tide rises. Here, traditional African hospitality and cuisine with an Italian twist meet awe-inspiring, 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean. The six-course menu starts at $135/person.

Next, diners will travel to Japan to experience maverick chef Takayoshi Watanabe’s signature theatrics, which includes a custom blade, which when wielded renders exceptional sushi cuts and textures, creating memorable moments where gastronomy and theatrics collide. The original restaurant, Teruzushi will temporarily close its doors in Kitakyushu, Japan to bring the 12-seat restaurant to Manhattan. A 15-course meal is priced at $395/person.

Guests who seek world-class cocktails can head to Lyaness, originally a London hotspot, temporarily bringing its unique and rare ingredients to new yorkers. The bar is a perfect replica of the original South Bank, London location—including the green onyx curved bar and light blue hue that washes the interiors, and of course, Mr. Lyan’s interesting twists on cocktails with unique and rare ingredients including koji and purple pineapple. Prices range from $16 for a cocktail to $32 for bar snacks and $150 for caviar.

On Spring’s Tribeca rooftop terrace, James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson curates small plates that complement signature drinks from Lyaness, fitting in perfectly with the communal ambiance. Prices are set at $60/person for three dishes and one drink.

The culinary collective will be open starting August 1, 2019, from 6 pm to 12 am at Spring, 6 St Johns Lane. The only catch is you have to be a Mastercard holder.

Reserve a table here.