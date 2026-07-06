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Fashion, Top Main Featured News | July 6, 2026

Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour Shops

Fashion, Top Main Featured News | July 6, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

Swedish fashion house Toteme opened the doors to its first Miami location on July 1, 2026, at Bal Harbour Shops — and the space is exactly what you would expect from a brand that treats architecture and retail with the same restraint it brings to its clothing.

Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The single-level, 1,010-square-foot store on Level 2 was designed in collaboration with Stockholm architects Halleroed, Toteme’s long-term creative partners. The brief, as co-founder Karl Lindman described it, was characteristically considered: “With each of our spaces, we like to take something of its surroundings and bring it into our own visual language. For the Miami store, we were drawn to the idea of bringing the local landscape into the TOTEME world and interpreting it in our own way.” The result is a space that feels unmistakably Scandinavian and unmistakably Miami at once — which is harder to pull off than it sounds.

Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The front room anchors around low Liljevalchs sofas by Josef Frank for Svenskt Tenn, custom upholstered in Celotocaulis — a 1930s print of oversized flowers and winding stems. Archival botanical engravings line the walls in frames hand-woven with banana leaves, a detail that quietly nods to Carl von Linné, the Swedish father of taxonomy, connecting a Nordic reverence for the natural world with Florida’s lush, tropical atmosphere. From there, the interior opens into woven rattan shelving, a leather table, a heritage wardrobe trunk-inspired display, and mirror-polished stainless steel rails — organic texture against crisp monochrome surface, light drawing it all out throughout the day.

Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The store carries the full Toteme collection: ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and swim. Founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Lindman, Toteme has steadily built one of the most loyal followings in contemporary fashion — women who dress with intention and want their wardrobe to reflect it. Miami, with its particular intersection of ease and polish, is a natural home.

Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy Toteme Brings Its Quiet Luxury to Bal Harbour ShopsPhoto Credit: Courtesy

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