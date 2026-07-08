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City Guide, Top Main Featured News | July 8, 2026

The Ultimate Insider World Cup Guide to Miami, According to David & Isabela Grutman

City Guide, Top Main Featured News | July 8, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

If anyone knows how to do Miami right, it’s David and Isabela Grutman. The couple behind some of the city’s most iconic venues — Gekkō, Komodo, LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach — have spent years turning this city into a global destination. With the FIFA World Cup finals on the horizon, they’re sharing the version of Miami they actually live in: the neighborhoods they love, the restaurants worth the reservation, the hotels that deliver, and the watch parties that will make the match feel like the event of the summer.

David & Isabela Grutman

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“Miami has always had a way of making people feel like they belong here — the warmth, the energy, the way every night feels like it could turn into something you’ll be talking about for years. But this summer, with the World Cup coming to our home stadium, the city is going to feel like something completely different,” they both revealed. “We’ve lived here long enough to know every corner of it, and we want to make sure that if you’re visiting for the tournament, you see the Miami we love.”

Consider this your insider access.

Where to Watch, Dine, and Feel the Energy

The Ultimate Insider World Cup Guide to Miami, According to David & Isabela Grutman
Gekkō

Photo Credit: Michael Stavaridis

If you’re going to watch the World Cup in Miami, you should do it right. At Gekkō, our Japanese steakhouse in Brickell — the one we opened with Bad Bunny — we hosted a Round of 32 Watch Party on Friday, July 3, in partnership with The Hungry Post. Think elevated game-day dining, signature dishes, and an atmosphere that makes the match feel like an event in itself.

The Ultimate Insider World Cup Guide to Miami, According to David & Isabela Grutman
Komodo

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Komodo is the place to be. We’re bringing together sushi, cocktails, and game-day programming in one of the city’s most stunning dining rooms. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just someone who loves a great night out, it’ll be an experience worth a reservation.

The Ultimate Insider World Cup Guide to Miami, According to David & Isabela Grutman
LIV

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

And then there’s LIV, in partnership with DraftKings, running a “Road to the Final” Watch Party Series from June 24 through July 19. That means the Quarterfinal on July 11 — all with official afterparties at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. There is genuinely no better place in Miami to feel the electricity of a big match. LIV has always been about bringing people together for moments that matter, and this summer that energy gets to a whole new level.

Go explore art and culture. Seriously.

From Wynwood to Alapattah, the art community holds a special place in our hearts. It’s where David proposed, where we got married, and where we’ve watched an entire neighborhood transform into one of the most creative, alive places in the country. If you have never been, set aside an afternoon and just walk it.

Start at Superblue in Alapattah, the immersive art experience that brings large-scale, technology-driven installations to life in a way that genuinely stops you in your tracks. It’s the kind of place that you’ll want to visit again and bring back your friends to show them.

After immersing yourself in art, make your way to Upside, a new cocktail bar and social hub. They’ll be showing World Cup matches throughout the tournament with game-day festivities, so it’s a great place to catch a match in a setting that feels local and lively rather than touristy. Wynwood is walkable, full of great food, and the kind of place you wander into thinking you’ll spend an hour and end up staying for the whole day.

Head South to Coconut Grove

If you’re traveling with family or just want a slightly slower pace between matches, Coconut Grove is the neighborhood for you. It has a warmth and a laid-back character that feels different from the rest of Miami — tree-canopied streets, the bay just around the corner, and a genuine sense of community. Spend some time at Peacock Park, right on the waterfront, and grab a meal at Glass & Vine, the beautiful open-air restaurant set inside the park itself. It’s exactly the kind of vibe that makes you feel grateful to be in South Florida.

Where to Stay

For the full Miami experience, there are a few hotels that we think capture the city at its best.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach is the best, period. The architecture, the pool, the energy every single night — this place has been the heartbeat of Miami Beach for decades. And with LIV right downstairs? Come on. Your nights are handled. Now fresh off a massive renovation, they just introduced two brand new Presidential Suites at the top of the Versailles Tower, Bleau Royale and Bleau Moon. These join the most exclusive collection of top-floor suites on the beach, and every detail is dialed in: these calm ocean blues, even bow-tie touches as a nod to the original architect, Morris Lapidus. I’m telling you, it does not get better than this in Miami Beach.

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].

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