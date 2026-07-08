I spent two years studying Classical Studies through the University of Cambridge’s curriculum, covering Roman and Greek architecture, Greek and Roman civilization, and classic literature. I read all of Homer’s classics, memorized the significance of the art and functionality on Greek pottery, and spent more time than I care to admit thinking about the way Odysseus is simultaneously the hero and the most morally complicated figure in the room. So when I tell you that Christopher Nolan making a big-budget IMAX adaptation of The Odyssey hits differently for me than it does for the average moviegoer, I mean it literally.

This is personal.

Photo Credit: Universal

And yet the reason I think Nolan’s film, which opens in theaters on July 17, matters has very little to do with academic devotion to the source material. It matters because the story Homer told somewhere between 750 and 650 BC has never been more relevant to the specific way we are living right now, and because Nolan is the rare filmmaker with both the ambition and the technical credibility to make that argument on a scale that demands attention.

Photo Credit: Universal

The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, chronicling his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War and his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Circe, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus. The film runs 2 hours and 52 minutes, is rated R, and made history as the first feature ever shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

It is reportedly the most expensive movie of Nolan’s career, and will have exclusive access to IMAX screens for the first three weeks of its release. In other words: this is not a tentative, prestige-adjacent adaptation hedging its bets between art house and multiplex. Nolan is making the argument that Homer belongs on the biggest screen possible, with the same weight and resources that the story has always deserved.

Why This Specific Reboot & Why Now

Here is the thing about The Odyssey that gets lost in summary. Yes, on the surface, it is a story about a man trying to get home. But when you look deeper, it is a story about what happens to a person during a decade of displacement: how identity fractures under pressure, how the desire for home can coexist with a compulsion toward the very obstacles that prevent you from reaching it, and how the people waiting at home are changed by the waiting just as profoundly as the person doing the traveling.

Odysseus is not a straightforward hero. He is brilliant, strategic, and deeply, dangerously human. He makes choices that get his men killed. He stays with Calypso for seven years not because he has to but because part of him wants to. He lies constantly, to everyone, including himself. Nolan himself described the character as “complicated, an amazing strategist, and a very wily person,” which is the polite version of what Homer actually wrote.

That complexity feels urgently contemporary in a way that the clean heroism of most blockbusters does not. We are living in a cultural moment that has grown genuinely tired of uncomplicated protagonists, of stories where the right choice is obvious and the hero makes it. The Odyssey offers something harder and more honest: a man who is capable of extraordinary things and also, quietly, the architect of his own suffering.

The Most Controversial Casting Decision Makes More Sense Than You Think

It was the casting choice that confused people the most and it is also the one that best explains why Nolan understands what he is doing. Travis Scott plays a bard in the film, and Nolan has explained that he chose the rapper to draw a connection between hip-hop and the oral poetry tradition through which Homer’s epic was originally passed down.

This is not a gimmick. It is a genuinely intelligent observation about the nature of the text. The Odyssey was not written down and read in a library. It was performed, improvised, passed between singers across generations, each telling reshaping it slightly for a new audience. The tradition of the bard in ancient Greek culture and the tradition of the MC in hip-hop culture are not as distant as they sound: both are oral, both are performative, both operate through a form of communal memory. Nolan is not importing Travis Scott to make the film feel current. He is making an argument about what the poem always was.

What Nolan Gets That Others Have Missed

Every serious filmmaker eventually considers adapting Homer. Very few actually do it, and the ones who have tried at scale, the 1954 Kirk Douglas Ulysses, the overlong 1997 television miniseries, have generally produced something that captures the plot and misses the poem. The Odyssey is not primarily a story about monsters and sea voyages. It is a meditation on time, longing, identity, and the violence of homecoming. Odysseus does not arrive home and find everything as he left it. He arrives home to find his house full of men trying to replace him and his wife barely holding the situation together, and his response is a massacre.

Nolan said in an interview that he saw “a gap in cinematic culture” in this story: “All of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with, Ray Harryhausen movies and other things, I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.” That honesty about what the film is trying to fill is part of why it feels different from a prestige adaptation covering familiar ground.

Universal’s distribution chief described it as “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of,” which is exactly the kind of thing a studio executive says before a major release and which is either completely true or completely false with very little in between.

Why It Matters

There is something worth noting about the timing. The film opens in July 2026, in a summer defined by the World Cup, by a world that is in the middle of a long and complicated argument about identity, belonging, nationalism, and what it means to be from somewhere. The Odyssey is, at its core, a story about a man who cannot get home and a home that is not sure it wants him back. That is not an abstract theme right now. It is the condition of a significant portion of the world’s population.

Homer knew that the most interesting thing about homecoming is not the arrival. It is the gap between who you were when you left and who the place became while you were gone, and the question of whether those two things can ever fit back together.

Nolan is making a movie about that question on the largest canvas available. For those of us who spent years inside that text, it is genuinely something to see it on an IMAX screen with Matt Damon and a cast that reads like a studio’s entire wish list.

The Odyssey opens July 17. If you have never read Homer, this is the version that might make you want to. If you have, you already know what you are in for.

Either way: see it in IMAX.

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