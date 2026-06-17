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Haute Partners | June 17, 2026

Jonathan Geller Spent Years Decoding Why People Buy. Billion-Dollar Brands Now Pay Him & Lower Cross For It

Haute Partners | June 17, 2026
Stephen Williams
By Stephen Williams
Jonathan Geller

Photo Credit: Jonathan Geller

Most people know Jonathan Geller as the founder of BGR, one of the biggest news sites of all time. For nearly two decades, he built a reputation covering consumer technology, breaking news about upcoming devices, moving the stock market with his comprehensive leaks, and revealing products before they reached the market.

What many don’t realize is that those same years analyzing products and audience behavior laid the foundation for a completely different career.

Today, Geller runs Lower Cross, a boutique agency that helps leading consumer and B2B brands grow through across their digital channels. The move from digital publishing to ecommerce strategy is a linear connection, and becomes clear once you look at the skills both fields demand.

What Digital Publishing Teaches You About Consumer Behavior

Geller launched BGR in 2006 at just 19, running the site from his parents’ home in Connecticut. It grew into a major platform reaching billions of readers, known for exclusive reporting on unreleased devices and market-moving analysis. Geller regularly appeared on CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, and NBC News.

But running a publishing giant teaches more than technical knowledge. It forces you to understand why consumers are drawn to certain products, how they compare options, and what ultimately drives purchasing decisions. Product reviews aren’t just about specs—they’re exercises in consumer psychology.

Over the years, Geller learned which headlines earned attention, what information readers actually valued, and how to present products in ways that felt relevant. Those instincts carried directly into marketing.

How Publishing Translates Into Marketing Expertise

Running a large-scale publication builds experience that’s hard to replicate. Geller developed deep expertise in digital acquisition, ecommerce, and SEO long before many brands grasped their importance, while learning to scale content without sacrificing quality.

When your business depends entirely on whether people click, read, and engage, you develop a sharp sense of what captures attention and what gets ignored. That maps closely to what modern ecommerce brands need: understanding how consumers respond to messaging and move toward a purchase is what separates effective marketing from campaigns that spend heavily with little to show for it.

Photo Credit: Lower Cross

Inside the Growth & Strategy Firm Built Around Media Experience

Geller brought that publishing mindset into the structure of Lower Cross itself. The agency positions itself as a growth partner for luxury, lifestyle, B2B, and direct-to-consumer brands looking for more than the same old playbook.

The biggest difference is the team. Lower Cross relies on experienced senior operators rather than the junior-heavy staffing common across the industry. Clients work with people who have a track record of execution, not entry-level staff learning through trial and error. The firm also keeps its client roster small, so senior talent stays involved in strategy and execution—a meaningful advantage for brands wanting a hands-on partner.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Geller

Why Nontraditional Backgrounds Matter

Geller’s transition reflects a broader shift in marketing. Understanding audience behavior, content performance, and narrative development has become increasingly valuable as brands compete for attention online. The companies that grow best often partner with people who know how to build genuine engagement rather than simply manage ad spend.

For brands navigating today’s crowded digital landscape, Geller’s path makes one thing clear: the most valuable expertise doesn’t always come from a conventional agency.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.

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