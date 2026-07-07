July in Miami is its own thing. The tourists have thinned out, the locals have reclaimed their city, and the hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions that spend the rest of the year competing for attention have pivoted to something better: actually being interesting. This month’s calendar is stacked with rooftop parties, wellness rituals, World Cup energy, and a giant soccer ball on the beach. Here is everything worth showing up for.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Photo Credit: Bal Harbour Village

July 1 through July 27

British artist Jon-Paul Wheatley’s monumental “Badly Drawn Ball” sculpture has moved from Bal Harbour Shops to the beach, and the relocation has transformed it into one of the most compelling public art moments Miami has seen this summer. On view at Bal Harbour Village Beach through July 27, the larger-than-life installation reimagines a soccer ball as a contemporary cultural object, drawing on imperfect hand-drawn sketches submitted by people around the world. Against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean during the height of global football season, it lands differently than it did inside a shopping corridor. Go before it is gone.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Moxy South Beach Bar Moxy | July 1 through July 19 Bar Moxy is showing every FIFA World Cup match throughout the tournament with daily drink specials inspired by the competing nations. It is an easy, lively option for every game through the knockout rounds.

Andaz Miami Beach A-Z Club | July 9 | 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM For something more exclusive, the Andaz Miami Beach is hosting a members-only World Cup Watch Party at the A-Z Club. Soccer, community, and elevated hospitality in an intimate setting. The vibe is considerably different from a sports bar, which is exactly the point.

Miami’s hotel wellness calendar this month is genuinely impressive. Whether you are a regular at sound baths or have been meaning to try one, July is delivering.

Spa Sound Experience with Kanekshun | Miami Beach EDITION | July 1 | 7:30 PM The Miami Beach EDITION is opening its spa lounge for an immersive sound bath experience with Kanekshun, using curated frequencies to guide a deep meditative session. A good way to start the month.

New Moon Sound Bath with Ashley | Miami Beach EDITION | July 13 | 6:30 PM Attuned to the emotionally resonant supermoon, Ashley Boice leads an evening of slow movement and restorative sound on La Vista Terrace. Guided by themes of home, sensitivity, and belonging, this one is worth clearing the calendar for.

New Moon Sound Bath with Kanekshun | The Standard Spa | July 14 | 7:30 PM The Standard’s Meditation Garden hosts Sabrina Badeaux of Kanekshun for guided journaling, herbal elixirs, and immersive sound healing beneath the stars. If the EDITION’s event sells out, this is the alternative.

Turtle Tuesday Beach Cleanup | Miami Beach EDITION | July 14 | 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM A rare chance to give something back. The EDITION is hosting a beach cleanup at 29th and Collins, running from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Low effort, high impact.

Master Wine Class at Matador Room | Miami Beach EDITION | July 18 | 6:30 PM An intimate wine tasting at one of Miami’s better restaurant settings, with expertly paired light bites. For the wine person in your life or the wine person you are becoming.

Stepology with Té | Miami Beach EDITION | July 23 | 6:30 PM Stepology is described as part dance, part cardio, entirely high-energy, held in the Basement Club at the EDITION. No experience required. The description says to bring your energy, which is the only reasonable ask.

National Tequila Day Cocktail Master Class | Miami Beach EDITION | July 24 | 6:00 PM The EDITION’s bartenders walk guests through refined techniques, rare ingredients, and flavor-forward creations in honor of National Tequila Day. A worthwhile way to spend a Friday evening.

Reiki & Resonance with Kanekshun | The Standard Spa | July 27 | 7:00 PM Crystal singing bowls and hands-on Reiki in combination, designed to quiet the nervous system and invite deep restoration. The Standard consistently delivers on its wellness programming and this one is no exception.

Full Moon Cacao & Chakra Ceremony with Ashley | Miami Beach EDITION | July 29 | 6:30 PM Ashley Boice closes out the month on La Vista Terrace with ceremonial cacao, crystal singing bowls, and guided meditation under the Full Moon in Aquarius. If you only make it to one wellness event this month, make it this one.

Miami Spa Months at Ondara Spa | Andaz Miami Beach | Through August 31 The Andaz’s Ondara Spa is running Miami Spa Months specials through the end of August, with a curated menu of massages, body treatments, and facials inspired by Mediterranean wellness traditions at special pricing. The Saltwater Renewal Massage and Marine Purity Ritual are both worth looking into.

Knightcap Chess Club at Olazul | Andaz Miami Beach | July 31 | 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM Knightcap Chess Club takes over Olazul at the Andaz for a one-night waterfront chess experience. All skill levels welcome, boards provided. It is an unusual way to end the month, which is exactly why it is on this list.

Moxy Splash Bash | Every Saturday in July | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Moxy South Beach is running a weekly Saturday pool party through the month, with music and poolside games at the rooftop pool. Tickets available at the door.

The Standard Spa Daily Wellness Classes | Daily Complimentary for hotel guests and members, $25 for public drop-ins. If you are looking for a consistent wellness routine this month, The Standard’s daily programming is a strong option.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

July in Miami rewards the people who pay attention. Most of this is happening outside the places that require a reservation six weeks in advance and a contact in the right group chat. Show up, bring sunscreen, and let the city do the rest.

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].