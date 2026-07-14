The 10 Best Bars in Miami for Summer 2026

Miami’s bar scene has grown well past its rooftop-pool reputation, and summer is when it proves it. The city has spent the last several years building something more layered: world-class cocktail programs with genuine ambition, hotel bars that command a dress code, rooftop lounges where the view matches the occasion, and a handful of hidden rooms that reward those who know where to look.

1. Sugar | Brickell

Forty floors above Brickell at the EAST Miami hotel, Sugar is the highest rooftop bar in the city and arguably the most sophisticated. The hand-carved wooden bar and tiki-style lounges are set against 360-degree views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, and the Asian-inspired cocktail program is taken as seriously as the setting. Go at sunset and stay for the DJ sets that transform the room after dark. The crowd is cosmopolitan, the lighting is excellent, and the view from up here makes every other rooftop in the city look like it is still trying.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sugar

2. MILA | South Beach

MILA is the room Miami’s most fashionable crowd returns to when it wants to feel like itself. Elevated above Lincoln Road in the heart of South Beach, the MediterrAsian rooftop lounge and mixology bar is built around natural materials, a carved wood feature wall, a stone reflecting pool with live performers, marble-clad bars, and tableside cocktail experiences that lean theatrical in the best possible way. The high-heeled crowd dresses to be seen. Fire artists perform. The Sunday brunch is one of the better reasons to get up on a weekend in this city.

1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Riviera Dining Group

3. Rosa Sky | Brickell

Perched on the 22nd floor of the AC and Element Hotel above the heart of Brickell, Rosa Sky is the rooftop Miami has adopted as its own. The panoramic skyline views, handcrafted seasonal cocktail program, globally inspired tapas, and DJ-driven weekends have made it one of the most sought-after sunset spots in the city. The Golden Hour and Rosa Sky signature cocktails are worth arriving early for. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 7 PM, which is the specific window when Brickell’s rooftop culture is at its most refined.

115 SW 8th St, 22nd Floor, Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy Rosa Sky Rooftop

4. Matador Bar | Miami Beach EDITION

The bar at the Miami Beach EDITION is one of those rooms that makes you feel like the city is performing for you. The cocktail program is serious, the design is impeccable, and the energy on weekend evenings is the controlled electricity that Miami does better than anywhere else. The Matador Bar captures what this city looks like when it is operating at the intersection of design, hospitality, and nightlife without apology. Dress well. Arrive early. Stay late.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Beach Edition

5. Giselle | Downtown Miami

Above the 24-hour E11even, a private elevator takes you directly to Giselle, an exquisite indoor-outdoor rooftop with a fully retractable roof, a 14-seat marble-adorned bar, and one of the most impressive menus in the city. Japanese A5 Wagyu and caviar. Seafood towers. A raw bar. The kind of menu that exists to remind you where you are. The dress code is enforced. Reservations are essential. The setting justifies all of it.

29 NE 11th St, Miami

6. The St. Regis Bar | Bal Harbour

Overlooking the ocean at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, this is one of the most genuinely refined bars in South Florida. Champagne, signature cocktails, and surroundings that feel more like a private club than a hotel bar. The crowd is discerning, the service is flawless, and the ocean backdrop does everything a backdrop is supposed to do. For an afternoon that transitions into an evening, there is very little in Miami that competes with this setting.

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour

7. Amal | Coconut Grove

Amal is a modern Lebanese restaurant and rooftop bar from INK Entertainment Group, set on Main Highway in Coconut Grove with Studio Munge interiors, a 5,000 square-foot rooftop with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, a raw bar, and live entertainment. The bar program matches the warmth of the Lebanese cuisine it sits alongside. This summer, Amal launched a daily Happy Hour from 4 to 7 PM

3480 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of INK

8. Upside | Wynwood

Upside opened in Wynwood at 59 NW 28th Street in June 2026, spanning 8,500 square feet across two floors with three bars and a covered outdoor area. The kitchen is run by Top Chef Season 16 alum Pablo Lamon, whose shareable menu includes Braised Short Rib and Manchego Croquettes, Whipped Ricotta Cream Cloud toast, and Smoked Wagyu Sirloin Bites. The cocktail program takes a music-inspired approach, with signature drinks including She’s Salty, a low-sugar margarita riff, and an evolving calendar of curated DJ sets, late-night performances, and art and fashion pop-ups. The newest and most ambitious addition to Wynwood’s nightlife rotation, and already one of the hardest tables to get on a Saturday night.

59 NW 28th St, Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Upside Wynwood

9. Watr at the 1 Rooftop | South Beach

At 1 Hotel South Beach, Watr combines an oceanfront rooftop pool with Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and a cocktail program that is more interesting than the format suggests. The views of the Atlantic are spectacular in a way that Brickell’s bay views simply are not, and the apothecary-inspired cocktail menu gives regulars a reason to keep coming back. For a summer afternoon that flows into an evening, the beach setting combined with the elevated hospitality is a combination this city does very well when it is paying attention.

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

10. Bar AZ.85 | Coral Gables

The most cinematic bar in Miami is hidden behind red steel doors at the Biltmore Hotel. You need a poker chip to enter. The interior is checkered floors, velvet chairs, and old photographs that lean fully into the Biltmore’s history of gambling and mobsters. After two drinks, the stories start to sound believable. The moody, speakeasy atmosphere is unlike anything else on this list, and the cocktail program matches the ambition of the setting. For a first date or a special occasion, nothing in the city quite compares.

1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables

Miami’s bar scene in summer 2026 is operating at a level the city has never quite reached before. The international rankings, the hotel investments, the independent cocktail programs, and the continued evolution of neighborhoods like Brickell and Wynwood have produced a moment where the city can honestly claim to be one of the best places in the country to have a drink. These fifteen bars are the ones currently making that case most convincingly. Reserve ahead. Dress for it. The city is watching.