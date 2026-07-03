If anyone knows how to do the Hamptons right, it’s Camille Fishel. The former Haute Living Hamptons cover star has spent enough summers out East to know exactly where to go — and more importantly, where to keep going back to. From harbor-side date nights to the kind of casual pizza-and-soft-serve combos that become a family ritual, her restaurant picks are less a list and more a map of what a real Hamptons summer actually looks like. We asked her to share the spots she swears by, and she delivered.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Le Bilboquet

Tucked right into the harbor, the outdoor seating is insanely beautiful on a summer night. This is a staple for us for both date nights and group dinners. The food, the service, the ambiance—it never misses.

Alba Spiagga

It’s in Montauk, but absolutely worth the drive. The vibe is unmatched, and anyone who frequents Alba in NYC already knows about the focaccia bread appetizer and the agnolotti truffle pasta. It’s one of those IYKYK places that somehow lives up to the hype every single time.

Sag Pizza & BuddhaBerry

Such a casual option, but honestly where we end up 9 times out of 10. There’s nothing better than grabbing dinner at Sag Pizza and then walking a few doors down to BuddhaBerry for dessert. This combo is a Hamptons summer classic for us.

Sant Ambroeus in East Hampton

This is our family spot and where we end up for a lot of lunches. The outdoor seating is perfect on a sunny day. It’s very chill, especially after a long morning at the playground or shopping.

Tutto Il Giorno

About as close to Italy as you can get in the Hamptons. The vibe, the service, the food—it all feels effortlessly chic. One of those places where you end up lingering longer than planned.

East Hampton Grill

We’ve been here a handful of times, and it never disappoints. It’s elegant without feeling stuffy, and the biscuits with honey butter are absolutely out of this world. I’d go back for those alone.

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