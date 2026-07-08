BAiO: Using AI To Democratize Access To Living Longer, Healthier

Photo Credit: BAiO

On July 3, NHS England announced plans to reward Britons who log a 30-minute daily walk, complete with streaks, badges, and retail vouchers borrowed from Snapchat and Duolingo. The health service notes that physical inactivity is linked to one in six deaths. When a national health system starts gamifying a walk around the block, the message is unmistakable: the future of health is daily, personal, and preventive. The open question is who builds the intelligence underneath it.

In the United States, that question may already have an answer. At SXSW in Austin, Texas, this spring, Sentia Holdings Inc. revealed BAiO, a platform founder Chirag Patel calls “your operating system for longevity.”

Patel is a physician whose career has been defined by one deceptively simple mission: getting people moving again, and keeping them moving. Across his career he has treated patients from pediatrics to geriatrics, from youth athletes and weekend warriors to professionals across the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and USL, with principles grounded in biomechanics, early pattern recognition, and behavior-based movement correction. The approach effectively bridges the gap between patient and physician by understanding the underlying behavioral and performance psychology of the individual. He serves as one of ESPN’s Resident Injury Experts, has been recognized by Castle Connolly and Marquis Who’s Who, and is regularly cited as an expert by national outlets from Yahoo to Healthy Living.

Ask Aiden McFadden what that looks like in practice. The former MLS defender, now a First Team All-League selection with Louisville City FC, entered a recent offseason with an injury scare and left it without needing surgery. “Dr. Patel may have saved my toe, which in my profession is critical,” McFadden said when the club announced its partnership with one of Patel’s practices, crediting his approach with adding years to his playing career.

But what is BAiO exactly? It is Patel’s answer to the problem he saw everywhere in practice: the data existed, but the decisions did not. “Healthcare digitized your records. Wearables digitized your data. BAiO digitizes the decision-making,” he says. The platform is powered by nCyte, an engine built over a ten-year period with doctors, performance and data scientists, trainers, psychologists, and coaches. It provides scoring logic, not an end result, and the longer you work with BAiO, the more it learns about your body and tendencies, and the smarter its guidance becomes. “It becomes your true companion,” says Patel. Early users describe it as Google Maps for your health: a route to better performance that recalculates the moment you drift off course. It can even be a lifesaver, flagging risky activity against an individual’s own biometrics.

Professional sport became the proving ground because it is the least forgiving laboratory on earth. In May, the UFL’s Louisville Kings named BAiO+ the team’s intelligence partner for daily recovery scores, individualized load guidance, and real-time risk alerts. “I see what Dr. Patel is doing as a way to enhance the development and longevity of our players,” said head coach Chris Redman.

It is no surprise the platform is spreading. In professional pickleball, the Texas Ranchers signed BAiO to a multi-year, six-figure agreement, the largest in Major League Pickleball history. “We’re gonna wonder how we ever confidently stepped on the court without BAiO,” says Ranchers GM and head coach Caleb. The club is already pushing it past the pros: “We’re taking the kind of insights typically reserved for professional players and putting them directly into the hands of our Academy Program community,” says Virginia Reyna, the Ranchers’ Head of Community.

But Patel is quick to say sport was never the endgame. It was the stress test. The company’s enterprise platforms are built for corporate wellness programs, insurers and payors, clinical practices, and armed forces populations where readiness is measured daily. Behind them, Sentia has quietly assembled consultants who lead across workplace benefits and insurance, federal and defense, high performance and sport, and major medical and payor groups.

The bench runs well beyond the founder. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ajay Suman finished medical school at 23, is double board-certified in anesthesiology and interventional pain, is an NIH-published author who holds a US patent, helped start the multidisciplinary pain clinic at Tripler Army Medical Center, built New York City’s first non-opioid pain clinic, and has consulted for Fortune 500 companies. Chief Technology Officer Vivek Chugh built his engineering career across Amazon Web Services, health tech firm SmithRx, and Zynga, the gaming company that turned daily habit loops into a science. When a national health service says it wants streak culture, it helps to have someone who spent years engineering it.

The timing could hardly be sharper. In rural America, doctors in general and sports medicine specialists in particular are in short supply, and even in urban centers physicians often carry twice the patient load of a generation ago. Patel is emphatic that BAiO is not a medical decision system and was never built to replace doctors. It was built to provide recommendations and correlations, reduce misinformation and hallucination, and make every appointment count: a BAiO user arrives with a picture of their own body no intake form could capture, letting the physician focus directly on the issue at hand. Best of all, the payoff shows up in daily life: fewer unnecessary visits, less downtime, and the self-awareness to chase peak performance without needless risk.

The market appears to be arriving at the same conclusion. In its 10th annual Healthcare Prognosis, published in June, venture firm Venrock reported that 73 percent of healthcare experts surveyed have grown more trusting of AI assisting in their own medical care, most comfortably with a physician reviewing the output, and that the durable AI companies will be separated from the merely hyped by proprietary depth and earned trust, not interfaces layered on someone else’s model. According to the company, inbound interest since launch has been overwhelming, and the support from leaders across industry has been humbling.

The mission, though, is the point. Venrock’s own respondents ranked longevity among healthcare’s most overrated trends, dismissing it as “wellness for rich people.” Patel treats that critique as a mandate. He built his early reputation caring for patients of diverse backgrounds he felt medicine too often overlooked, and BAiO carries the same conviction: this was never a product reserved only for elite performers or those who can afford premium subscriptions. A free, ad-supported tier of the consumer app opens to the public in the third quarter of this year. “We want to change lives,” Patel says, “especially for the people who feel forgotten by the system. This is for everyone.”

“If you want to thrive,” he adds, “BAiO can help you achieve your goals more effectively over a longer time.” In a year when a national health service has started paying people to take a walk, an operating system for longevity looks less like a moonshot and more like infrastructure arriving right on time.