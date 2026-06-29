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Beauty, Celebrities | June 29, 2026

Clarins Brought Its Most Exciting Launch to Cannes Lions — Here’s What to Know

Beauty, Celebrities | June 29, 2026
Shreya Arun
By Shreya Arun

French beauty house Clarins brought its signature blend of innovation and elegance to Cannes Lions 2026 with the debut of its new Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil and Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil Balm, turning the French Riviera’s most influential week into a celebration of cooling beauty and immersive experiences. Throughout Cannes, the collection’s vibrant blue packaging quickly became one of the season’s standout beauty accessories, reflecting the fresh aesthetic that defined the brand’s activation.

Clarins Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

Maura Higgins and Jenn Tran

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

The launch was celebrated during an exclusive evening event on June 23 at the renowned Crane Club pop-up in partnership with LinkedIn at the Carlton Hotel. Designed as an immersive celebration of beauty, creativity, and culture, the event welcomed an influential guest list that included Maura Higgins, Layla Taylor, Jenn Tran, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Jeremiah Brown, Amanda McCants, Candace Parker, Hannah St. John, Sai De Silva, Shareef O’Neal, Shaqir O’Neal, and DJ Tay James.

Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

Every element of the evening embraced Clarins’ signature cryo blue aesthetic. Guests explored a space filled with chilled and frosted details while discovering the brand’s newest lip innovations. Customized frosted mirrors, blue gelato, curated light blue cocktails and mocktails, caviar bumps, and music created an atmosphere inspired by effortless summer beauty and sensory experiences.

Alexis Barber, Drew Townsel, Madé Lapuerta, Shanice Antonia and guests

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

The launch formed part of a larger Clarins activation taking place from June 22 through June 25 at Crane Club, where invitation-only gatherings welcomed influential voices from beauty, fashion, entertainment, and marketing. Throughout the week, guests experienced personalized moments featuring customized frosted mirrors alongside the new Cryo Plumping Lip Oil and Cryo Plumping Lip Oil Balm, reinforcing the collection’s position as one of the season’s standout beauty launches.

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Nellie Gbadebo attends the Clarins Cryo Lip Oil: Spotted in Cannes on June 23, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA)

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

The Cannes activation highlighted Clarins’ continued focus on creating beauty experiences that extend beyond traditional product launches. By blending innovation, hospitality, and immersive brand storytelling, the weeklong program offered guests multiple opportunities to engage with the newest additions to the Cryo Flash franchise in an environment inspired by freshness, creativity, and the vibrant energy of summer.

Ugo Mozie and guest

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

Expanding the brand’s iconic Cryo Flash franchise, the new products deliver an instant cooling sensation powered by menthol and field mint essential oil. The Cryo Plumping Lip Oil provides crystal clear, high-shine hydration with a refreshing cooling effect, while the Cryo Plumping Lip Oil Balm offers a personalized pH-reactive pink tint paired with sheer shine. Together, the two products combine performance, sensorial textures, and effortless summer beauty in Clarins’ latest lip care innovation.

DJ Tay James and Jae Murphy

Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Clarins USA

By bringing together immersive experiences, influential guests, and product innovation during one of the world’s most influential creative gatherings, Clarins transformed its latest beauty launch into a memorable Cannes Lions activation. The Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil and Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil Balm are now available at clarinsusa.com, offering consumers the same cooling experience that has defined the brand’s presence on the French Riviera.

THE HAUTE READ

Clarins debuted its new Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil and Cryo-Plumping Lip Oil Balm at an exclusive event at the Crane Club at the Carlton Hotel during Cannes Lions 2026 on June 23, 2026, with guests including Maura Higgins, Jenn Tran, Candace Parker, Shareef O’Neal, and DJ Tay James; both products are now available at clarinsusa.com.

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