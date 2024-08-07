HB
City Guide, News | August 7, 2024

The Chicest Places To Eat & Drink For The Remainder Of The Summer In New York City

City Guide, News | August 7, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For those taking a week or two off from the Hamptons this summer and retreating to Manhattan, we’ve curated the chicest places to sip and dine in Manhattan all season long. From European-inspired fare to luxe atmospheres to exquisite cuisines, here’s every haute spot in the city worth checking out right now.

Tadhana

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Dolande

Meet Manhattan’s experiential new restaurant transporting New Yorkers to the Philippines through a decadent 16-course tasting menu. Located in the Lower East Side neighborhood, Tadhana serves as Chef Frances Tariga’s debut restaurant. For Tariga, the new concept marks a personal and meaningful culinary journey for herself that invites its guests to indulge in the rich tapestry of Filipino flavors through a captivating and exquisite menu.

Beefbar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefbar

Hailing all the way from Monte Carlo, Beefbar has introduced its very first US location, which is right here in Manhattan. The swanky steakhouse is bringing its iconic beef concept to Tribeca to be one of only seven restaurants in New York that’s part of the Kobe Beef Association, spotlighting prime beef selections like traditional cuts of Wagyu and Black Angus. The atmosphere matches the luxuriousness of the meals with an Art Deco-inspired affair complete with velvet chairs, large arch windows, and antique furniture.

San Sabino

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San Sabino

Serving as the highly-anticipated sister restaurant to New York’s favorite Italian restaurant, Don Angie, San Sabino has quickly become a new West Village hot spot. The intimate space gives off a chic, exclusive feel while offering a unique menu with a modern and fresh take on seafood-centric dishes that incorporate their iconic Italian touch. Designed by award-winning studio GRT Architects, the space is reminiscent of a 60s-inspired beach bar located somewhere along the Southern Italian coast with butter-yellow tones layered throughout custom details and motifs.

COQODAQ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coqodaq

Fried chicken, but make it fine dining. After seeing massive success with Michelin-star COTE Korean Steakhouse, the team has opened up its second Korean-American fried chicken concept, COQODAQ. Boasting a scene-y and neon interior, the space gives off a playful yet sexy energy ideal for sipping on a glass of champagne and indulging in their signature Golden Nugget (a single chicken nugget featuring a heap of caviar).

Amarena

Photo Credit: Macroni Gonzalez

No Italy plans yet this summer? No problem. Amarena is bringing the dolce vita lifestyle and refined Italian fare to the Upper East Side. Blending the luxury of New York City with traditional Italian dining, the new restaurants provide an intimate and romantic, candlelit atmosphere with velvet booths and red-hued accents complemented by a simple, yet elevated menu highlighting classic favorites like Carbonara Anatra and Black Sea Bass Alla Caponata.

Yingtao

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yingtao

Led by founder and owner, Bolun Yao, Yingtao is a chic new Chinese restaurant inspired by Yao’s late grandmother and her mastery of home cooking. The luxe menu walks you through a journey of China’s diverse culinary landscape, infusing regional flavors with contemporary haute cuisine through an ‘East-meets-West’ approach.

The Leopard at des Artistes

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Leopard

While it’s not new to the city, The Leopard is a legendary, uptown staple and has cemented itself as one of the chicest places to dine in New York. A beloved spot for both celebrities and locals alike, the restaurant transports its guests to an old-school New York with white tablecloths, dim lighting, and candlelit tables. With an extensive cocktail list and wine menu, this chic spot serves as the ultimate place to sip a martini and enjoy a large plate of pasta.

Related Articles

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

Latest Stories

  • The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
    Haute Partners

    The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

  • Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

  • The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
    Fashion

    The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

  • Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

  • The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
    Haute Partners

    The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

Trending Articles

Related Articles

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black