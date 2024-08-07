For those taking a week or two off from the Hamptons this summer and retreating to Manhattan, we’ve curated the chicest places to sip and dine in Manhattan all season long. From European-inspired fare to luxe atmospheres to exquisite cuisines, here’s every haute spot in the city worth checking out right now.

Tadhana

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Dolande

Meet Manhattan’s experiential new restaurant transporting New Yorkers to the Philippines through a decadent 16-course tasting menu. Located in the Lower East Side neighborhood, Tadhana serves as Chef Frances Tariga’s debut restaurant. For Tariga, the new concept marks a personal and meaningful culinary journey for herself that invites its guests to indulge in the rich tapestry of Filipino flavors through a captivating and exquisite menu.

Beefbar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefbar

Hailing all the way from Monte Carlo, Beefbar has introduced its very first US location, which is right here in Manhattan. The swanky steakhouse is bringing its iconic beef concept to Tribeca to be one of only seven restaurants in New York that’s part of the Kobe Beef Association, spotlighting prime beef selections like traditional cuts of Wagyu and Black Angus. The atmosphere matches the luxuriousness of the meals with an Art Deco-inspired affair complete with velvet chairs, large arch windows, and antique furniture.

San Sabino

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San Sabino

Serving as the highly-anticipated sister restaurant to New York’s favorite Italian restaurant, Don Angie, San Sabino has quickly become a new West Village hot spot. The intimate space gives off a chic, exclusive feel while offering a unique menu with a modern and fresh take on seafood-centric dishes that incorporate their iconic Italian touch. Designed by award-winning studio GRT Architects, the space is reminiscent of a 60s-inspired beach bar located somewhere along the Southern Italian coast with butter-yellow tones layered throughout custom details and motifs.

COQODAQ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coqodaq

Fried chicken, but make it fine dining. After seeing massive success with Michelin-star COTE Korean Steakhouse, the team has opened up its second Korean-American fried chicken concept, COQODAQ. Boasting a scene-y and neon interior, the space gives off a playful yet sexy energy ideal for sipping on a glass of champagne and indulging in their signature Golden Nugget (a single chicken nugget featuring a heap of caviar).

Amarena

Photo Credit: Macroni Gonzalez

No Italy plans yet this summer? No problem. Amarena is bringing the dolce vita lifestyle and refined Italian fare to the Upper East Side. Blending the luxury of New York City with traditional Italian dining, the new restaurants provide an intimate and romantic, candlelit atmosphere with velvet booths and red-hued accents complemented by a simple, yet elevated menu highlighting classic favorites like Carbonara Anatra and Black Sea Bass Alla Caponata.

Yingtao

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yingtao

Led by founder and owner, Bolun Yao, Yingtao is a chic new Chinese restaurant inspired by Yao’s late grandmother and her mastery of home cooking. The luxe menu walks you through a journey of China’s diverse culinary landscape, infusing regional flavors with contemporary haute cuisine through an ‘East-meets-West’ approach.

The Leopard at des Artistes

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Leopard

While it’s not new to the city, The Leopard is a legendary, uptown staple and has cemented itself as one of the chicest places to dine in New York. A beloved spot for both celebrities and locals alike, the restaurant transports its guests to an old-school New York with white tablecloths, dim lighting, and candlelit tables. With an extensive cocktail list and wine menu, this chic spot serves as the ultimate place to sip a martini and enjoy a large plate of pasta.