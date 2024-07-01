HB
Making A Splash: Loews Hotels & Co’s Annual ‘Summerfest’ Returns

By Grace Sarkisian

There’s no better way to kick off summer than by basking in blue skies, jet-setting, and indulging in thrilling new adventures. Whether you are heading to the mountains, the beach, or the city, Loews Hotels & Co, the upscale brand behind 25 destinations across the United States and Canada, has you covered with exciting seasonal experiences from check-in to check-out. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Back by popular demand, Loews Hotels & Co is thrilled to announce the return of Summerfest by Loews Hotels, complete with an exclusive celebration with TODAY’s Read with Jenna, the launch ofLocal by Loews Hotels,” a new brand-wide, locally-minded hallmark program, and a continuation of the recently unveiled “Free Spirited by Loews Hotels.” 

Running through Labor Day, Summerfest by Loews Hotels is a summer-long immersive program dedicated to inclusion in all forms, with signature programming available in most destinations across its extensive hotel and resort portfolio. As part of Loews Hotels & Co’s commitment to “welcoming you like family,” Summerfest by Loews Hotels is designed to bring warm weather wanderlust for guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles, making your summer unforgettable. Let’s take a look at what you can expect across the Loews Hotels & Co portfolio this summer. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

We all remember summer reading lists as a kid, but with literary travel on the rise, Loews Hotels & Co thought it was time for adults to “take a page” from our childhood past. Jenna Bush Hager, who has helped bring the book club back into the mainstream, curated a list of books (and other summer picks) exclusively for guests staying at Loews properties this summer. As part of the exclusive summer celebration with TODAY’s Read with Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager’s esteemed book club, guests will have access to a handpicked Summer(fest) Reading List curated by Jenna herself.

As part of the Read with Jenna celebration, guests will enjoy the convenience of purchasing books through Shop TODAY, providing the flexibility to stock up in advance or acquire ebooks and audiobooks during their stay. This initiative, which will include additional touch points, including curated kids’ reading lists and access to Jenna’s summer travel picks, aims to encourage exploration both within and beyond hotel walls.

And, as always, poolside relaxation and reading days are never complete without the best seasonal libations – preferably Instagramable! Continuing Loews’ Free Spirited by Loews Hotels’ programming, which launched this year, guests can enjoy craft beverages focusing on locally sourced ingredients and unique flavor combinations sans-booze. Using the same care, attention to detail, and local flavors guests know and love, guests will enjoy access to a variety of free-spirited and low-spirited creations with seasonal ingredients.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Sample beverages available with “No-ABV” include The Lonely Island at Loews Nashville Hotel, featuring Pineapple Juice, Orgeat Almond Syrup, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, the Sonoran Sipper at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort featuring Lyre’s Agave Blanco, Lime Juice, Citrus Agave Cordial, Prickly Pear Syrup and the Blueberry Mojito from Loews New Orleans Hotel featuring Almond Milk, Blueberry Syrup, Mint Syrup and Lime Juice. Sample beverages with “Low-ABV” include the Ruby Berry Spritz at Loews Kansas City Hotel featuring Dry Curacao, Mixed Berry Syrup, Grapefruit Cordial, Lime, and Club Soda, the Café Monte at Live! By Loews St. Louis featuring Amaro Montenegro, Cold Brewed Coffee, Simple Syrup, Fever Tree Tonic, and the Little Suze O at Loews Atlanta Hotel featuring Suze, Lillet Blanc, Orgeat Almond Syrup, Aquafaba, Lemon Juice, Fresh Orange Zest.

And, as always, guests will get to participate in immersive, community-driven experiences at Loews Hotels & Co properties, as part of the brand’s “Local by Loews Hotels” offerings which were developed to celebrate the unique culture, flavors, and hardworking individuals of each destination. Through exclusive partnerships, pop-ups, and experiences with local businesses, guests have the opportunity to indulge in authentic experiences that highlight the best of the local community, year-round.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Some of our favorite community-driven Local by Loews Hotels offerings this year, include Loews Coral Gables Hotel’s pop-up with Miami poet, Ryan Ashley, who captures the essence of guests’  vacations with a curated poem created, on the spot, with his signature typewriter (poolside, in the lobby, or during brunch), Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel’s pop-up with local apothecary, Co-Op California, designed to help create their own fragrances and support a local leader in the wellness space, and an all-access pass to a curated University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Glass Blowing Exhibit (rotating) at Loews Arlington Hotel

Summerfest programming runs through Labor Day weekend. For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your summer travel (and exclusive Summerfest offers), call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com

