Fashion, News | July 31, 2024

Living La Dolce Vita: Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

I am officially deeming this summer the summer of fashion collaborations with luxury beach clubs around the world; from Fendi at La Plaza in Puente Romano Beach Resort Marbella and Loro Piana returning to Saint-Tropez’s La Réserve à la Plage to Dolce & Gabbana now taking over Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Living La Dolce Vita: Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, the ultimate luxury beachfront destination in the Hamptons, transforms into an idyllic escape where Mediterranean glamour meets New York sophistication. Dolce & Gabbana, renowned for its opulent and unmistakable style, is infusing Gurney’s with its vibrant charm through the exclusive DG Resort 2024 takeover, bringing a touch of Mediterranean magic to this New York coastal gem.

Living La Dolce Vita: Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The essence of the Mediterranean is captured in every detail as the resort’s beach club and lounge have been transformed by Dolce & Gabbana into a stunning tableau of Blu Mediterraneo—a captivating palette of pristine whites and deep, intense blues reminiscent of traditional Italian majolica. This bold color scheme evokes the timeless allure of the Mediterranean coast, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a luxurious seaside experience that feels both exotic and intimately familiar.

Living La Dolce Vita: Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Adding to the allure, an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store brings a taste of Italian luxury directly to Montauk. Adorned with the same signature shades of white and blue in a timeless vertical striped pattern, the pop-up store offers a curated selection of Dolce&Gabbana clothing and accessories. From elegant swimwear to chic resort wear, guests can indulge in a shopping experience that embodies the Italian Dolce Vita.

