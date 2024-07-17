HB
Fashion, News | July 17, 2024

It’s A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort Marbella

Fashion, News | July 17, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
It's A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort MarbellaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

 

Fendi has officially taken over La Plaza, located at the iconic Puente Romano Beach Resort on the stunning Mediterranean Costa del Sol. Known as the beating heart of the Spanish resort, La Plaza has been completely transformed by Fendi to exude the lively spirit and sophisticated style of the Maison.

The transformation of La Plaza is a feast for the senses. Fendi has reimagined the space with a burst of lively colors and the iconic stripes of the Pequin logo-non-logo. These emblematic stripes have been given a fresh, summer twist with yellow and beige hues that adorn textiles, cushions, and sun umbrellas, all reflecting the rich heritage and signature codes of the Maison. This vibrant redesign infuses the area with a sense of joy and elegance, making it the perfect summer retreat.

It's A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort MarbellaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi La Plaza is set to become a day-to-night epicenter of culinary delight. For the first time ever, this area will offer a continuous culinary journey starting from lunchtime and available all day long. To elevate the experience, Fendi will host a gourmet brunch every Saturday morning, transporting guests to different parts of the world through exquisite flavors and dishes. As the day transitions to night, Fendi La Plaza transforms into an elegant dining destination. Dim lights and candles set a sophisticated ambiance where the timeless aesthetic of Fendi meets the luxurious atmosphere of Puente Romano Beach Resort.

It's A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort MarbellaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Adjacent to the Puente Romano Beach Resort entrance and situated on the main promenade, Fendi presents its new pop-up store. This exclusive boutique showcases key items from the new Summer 2024 Collection, including iconic pieces such as the Peekaboo and Baguette bags. The store’s design welcomes guests with luxurious and soft aesthetics, featuring carefully selected materials and architectural elements inspired by Ancient Rome.

It's A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort MarbellaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Wooden counters complement the light herringbone flooring, creating a beautiful contrast with the Pequin motif that characterizes the walls. The display of leather goods and accessories is enhanced by Pequin furniture and a rattan rug with yellow details, perfectly harmonizing with Fendi’s iconic color scheme.

It's A Fendi Summer At La Plaza In Puente Romano Beach Resort MarbellaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Adding to the allure, the Fendi pop-up store at Puente Romano Beach Resort is one of the few selected locations unveiling the brand-new family of fragrances presented by the Maison. This exclusive collection of seven fragrances embodies the essence of Fendi, offering an intimate and personal experience that captures the soul of the brand. Each fragrance invites guests to immerse themselves in a unique, chosen family culture, as Fendi approaches its centenary celebration.

